How to unlock the new Light supers in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

There’s plenty of new gear and places to explore in Destiny 2‘s latest expansion, The Final Shape. But for some, it’s the new Light supers that are most important, with awesome new ways to take down the enemies of the Traveler.

Recommended Videos

These new supers were revealed to us in the lead-up to The Final Shape‘s release, but players who were quick to log on at launch found these supers remained locked. Here’s how to unlock and use the new Light supers in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape.

How to unlock the Twilight Arsenal, Storm’s Edge, and Song of Flame Supers in Destiny 2

Back to where it all began. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the new subclass Light supers in Destiny 2, you must complete the Ascent mission in The Final Shape. Ascent is the fifth mission in the campaign that takes you deep into the Pale Heart of the Traveler and concludes with a massive fight outside the Cosmodrome.

This area will be familiar to players: It’s where Ghost first revived you and imbued you with the Traveler’s Light. While it’s not the exact spot (you’re inside the Traveler, of course), it’s here where you began your journey—and where you’ll get your next Super. Next to the tree will be a pool of light. After you commune with it, you’ll receive your class’ new super.

Titans will receive Twilight Arsenal, a Void super where you throw axes onto the battlefield for you and your fireteam to collect. Hunters get the Arc super Storm’s Edge: The character will throw a blade and then teleport to its location, damaging all enemies in an AoE upon arrival. Warlocks can access Song of Flame, a huge buff to grenade and melee as well as enhanced versions of the abilities that can also benefit allies.

An army of Taken will spawn on the road behind you, but with a fast-recharging new super to wield, you’ll carve through them in no time. Then, you’ll be able to proceed on your quest to take on The Witness’ forces with your new super.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy