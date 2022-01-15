How to get the Vidmaster title in Destiny 2

The 30th Anniversary Event in Destiny 2 has brought a plethora of activities and new toys to play with. While not quite a full season, the Dares of Eternity activity and Grasp of Avarice dungeon have so many secrets to find and bounties to grind that Bungie tied a brand new title to it.

Titles aren’t exactly a rare sight in Destiny 2, but Vidmaster holds a special meaning, referencing a term embedded in Bungie’s heritage since Marathon. Players have been completing Vidmaster challenges throughout Bungie’s games, most famously in Halo 3, to prove their skills by clearing extremely difficult objectives. Fortunately for players, they won’t be under quite the same duress to acquire Destiny 2’s incarnation of the title.

Once you’ve cleared out each Triumph associated with the Vidmaster title, it will be unlocked for use on any of your guardians. While a few of these Triumphs are based in the free-to-play Dares of Eternity activity, you will have to purchase the 30th Anniversary Pack and the associated Grasp of Avarice dungeon to become a Vidmaster.

Here’s each Triumph you’ll need to complete—and how to do it—to unlock the Vidmaster title in Destiny 2.

Let’s See What You’ll Be Taking Home Spend Treasure Keys in Xûr’s Treasure Room on Eternity. These Treasure Keys are acquired simply by completing runs of Dares of Eternity. You can also gather Strange Coins from several different activities and exchange them for Treasure Keys with Starhorse.

Fateful Spin Face each of the Wheel of Adversity’s enemy types in Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty. The enemies you face in the Legend version rotate on a weekly basis, so check back after each Tuesday reset to see which challenges are available.

Repeat Winner Defeat 20 final bosses in Dares of Eternity. If you’ve been running the new activities since release, you will probably have this already.

Special Guest Scar Defeat Xûr’s Chosen in the Lightning Round. Unfortunately, no real trick exists to get a Lightning Round at the end of your Dares of Eternity runs. The Xûr’s Chosen enemy will have its arrival announced by Xûr before being dropped into the side of the final arena. Keep an eye out for them, though: they can sometimes be invisible.

Old Friends, Old Couch Complete Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty with a fireteam of two to four Guardians. Legend difficulty may not be the most challenging activity in Destiny 2, but a lack of matchmaking means you’ll need a few friends to party up with for this one. Don’t be afraid to use Bungie’s Fireteam Search website, since many other title-hunting players will likely be seeking the same Triumph.

Daring Displays Complete Starhorse bounties. Weekly Starhorse bounties and Legend-difficulty bounties grant additional progress.

Paraversal Prize Earn the Exotic sidearm, Forerunner. This is locked behind the Magnum Opus quest tied to the Dares of Eternity activity. You can read our detailed guide on how to get the sidearm.

Grasp Of Avarice Complete Complete the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. We covered the dungeon on our dedicated guide, but if you’re hunting down Vidmaster, odds are you’ll need to run it more than once.

And Out Fly The Wolves Earn the Exotic Rocket Launcher, Gjallarhorn. This will require you to undertake an Exotic quest from Shaw Han, and it’s best to pick this up before tackling the Grasp of Avarice dungeon for the first time. Here’s a guide on what you need to do for the multi-step quest.

The Richest Dead Man Alive Recover Wilhelm-7’s messages. These are scattered around the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. You can find a guide we’ve written up here.



Since Bungie recently confirmed the 30th Anniversary Event and its assorted goodies would not be placed into the Destiny Content Vault when The Witch Queen launches, there’s a good chance the Vidmaster title grind will also remain freely accessible throughout the expansion. If you’re struggling to find a fireteam for the dungeon, or those Lightning Rounds are feeling more and more like a myth with your luck, you can keep on tackling the Triumphs stress-free for the next year.