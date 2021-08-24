How to get Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2

Gjallarhorn, one of Destiny’s most overpowered Exotics, is coming to Destiny 2 soon, much to the joy of veteran players. Thanks to its tracking rockets and sheer firepower, it became nearly mandatory in raiding groups during the original Destiny—though it’s unclear if it will maintain its nearly oppressive destruction potential when it appears in the sequel.

Gjallarhorn will debut in Destiny 2 as part of Bungie’s 30th Anniversary Pack. Getting the weapon is a straightforward process, but it will cost you. The Pack sells for $24.99 and is available for pre-order on several platforms and storefronts. Gjallarhorn itself launches on Dec. 7.

In addition to the Gjallarhorn, players who do purchase the pack will have access to a pirate-themed dungeon, an armor set inspired by the ominous Thorn Exotic Hand Cannon, Bungie-themed ornaments and cosmetics, and the Claymore sword from Myth, according to Bungie—and there will be more to come.

Gjallarhorn “has been carefully updated to the Destiny 2 sandbox,” according to its official reveal, and developers mean to “take its iconic status to the next level.” It’s unclear if it means that the rocket launcher will maintain its primacy.

Reunite with Gjallarhorn—or meet it for the first time—when the 30th Anniversary Pack officially launches on Dec. 7.