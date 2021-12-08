How to get Forerunner in Destiny 2’s Magnum Opus quest

Destiny 2‘s Forerunner pistol is one of the 30th Anniversary Pack Exotics and it brings a splash of Halo to the game. Players can get it fairly easily as part of the Magnum Opus quest, though it has a few requirements—and one particularly tricky objective.

The Forerunner is more than worth the hassle, considering it’s one of the most unique weapons in Destiny 2. Not only is it a sidearm that uses Special ammo, but it also opens up a first-person view when scoped. And, if that wasn’t enough of a selling point, it packs a punch—particularly to unshielded targets.

Here’s how to get Forerunner in Destiny 2 if you’re struggling to find where to use the Strange Key or if you’re just looking to get your hands on the new Exotic.

Magnum Opus

Forerunner is locked behind the Magnum Opus quest, but that’s one of the first objectives in the 30th Anniversary Pack. As a prerequisite, you may need to finish To The Daring Go the Spoils, but that quest is as straightforward as clearing a round of Dares of Eternity and opening a chest in Xûr’s Treasure Hoard. After that, talk to everyone’s favorite intergalactic merchant and find Magnum Opus in his inventory. Here are the quest’s objectives:

Collect seven Strange Coins

Complete three Starhorse bounties

Obtain a Strange Key

Use the Strange Key

Return to Banshee-44

The first step is collecting seven Strange Coins, which you can do simply by wrapping up Dares of Eternity runs. Gather enough of them to reach the next step: completing three Starhorse bounties. Players who are looking to breeze through this step should take three of the daily bounties since they are the quickest to complete. Starhorse has three of them every 24 hours.

After that, you’ll have to reach Rank Four reputation with Xûr, which you may have already attained by the time you’re done with the bounties. This should reward you with a Strange Key, which is a quest item needed for the next step.

While inside the Treasure Hoard, follow the marker to the Valley where Dares of Eternity runs take place. Investigate the rocks on your right and you’ll see an object protruding from it. You’ll also get a quest marker to the spot once you’re close enough.

Screengrab via Bungie

You need to use the key on this object, but the game only gives you a prompt if you look at it from an extremely specific angle. Make sure you have the mountain to your back and are staring across the area where the Wheel of Adversity appears during Dares of Eternity. It’s a tricky angle, but the prompt should pop up when you’re facing the right direction.

Screengrab via Bungie

From there, the game will send you to a jumping puzzle in a nearby cave. Once you’re inside, follow the path until you see some Nine-esque orbs (like the ones in the Prophecy dungeon) floating at you. Look for spots that can serve as footholds and follow the path.

Once you reach a certain area with what looks like large crystals, the game will tell you that the cave doesn’t look natural. Look for the gold glow to see some small platforms almost carved into the crystals, and jump from one ledge to another until you make your way out.

Screengrab via Bungie

Keep on following the path until you reach a cryo pod with an Interact prompt. This should give you the Anomalous Object, which will become Forerunner in the deft hands of Banshee-44. Bring it to the gunsmith and he will turn it into the Exotic sidearm, bringing you a shiny new toy for your arsenal. You’ll also unlock the ability to buy an ornament for it in the Eververse store.

Forerunner

Screengrab via Bungie

Though the Forerunner may handle like a sidearm, it’ll pop double-digit damage numbers on your run-of-the-mill unshielded mobs, and it comes with a full-auto fire rate. Of course, all that power comes with a downside: it uses special ammo. Ammo for it is not as scarce as it may seem, though, considering it has a 12-round magazine and can carry far more than that in reserves.

Although players can fire it full-auto, its unique perk, Pace Yourself, improves recoil and accuracy when tapping its trigger. Paired with its unique first-person ADS zoom, the Forerunner can be a solid choice for delivering precision shots—particularly in the Crucible.