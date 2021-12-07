How to earn and use Strange Coins in Destiny 2

There's nothing strange about this celestial horse at all.

The arrival of the Bungie 30th anniversary event has brought Eternity to Destiny 2, a new destination with two new activities in the free-to-play Dares of Eternity offensive and the Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

With these new activities come some new currency to earn in Strange Coins and Treasure Keys. Acquiring Strange Coins is key to completing quest objectives and unlocking additional bounties that reward worthwhile items.

Here’s how you can fill your digital purse with Strange Coins in Destiny 2 and how you can use them.

How to earn Strange Coins in Destiny 2

Upon updating your game with the Bungie 30th anniversary content, you’ll be dropped into a matchmade Dares of Eternity instance. Defeat the enemies and complete the objectives given to you by Xur and Starhorse, and you should earn a Treasure Key and unlock a quest to visit Xur in Eternity.

You can locate Eternity in the Destinations tab under the moon. There, you can talk to Xur and advance the quest to the point where you can now earn Strange Coins from completing these different activities:

Dares of Eternity runs

Vanguard Strikes

Crucible matches

Gambit matches

Heroic Public Events

Bounties

You don’t need anything equipped to earn Strange Coins and you don’t even have to purchase the Bungie 30th anniversary pack. You’ll just earn them by completing these activities.

How to use Strange Coins in Destiny 2

Xur will give you the Magnum Opus quest, which requires you to earn seven Strange Coins. After earning them, you can return to Starhorse in Eternity and acquire the Forerunner Exotic sidearm, the homage to the iconic Magnum pistol from Halo.

Starhorse is also your source for spending the Strange Coins you earn. You can spend them on bounties that are specific to individual Dares of Eternity runs, requiring you to earn a certain number of points and get rapid kills with a specific weapon type. Completing these can earn you XP, Enhancement Cores, and Paraversal Haul containers. Paraversal Hauls can potentially contain Exotics, Legendary gear, Treasure Keys, or more Strange Coins.

You can also use Strange Coins to directly purchase a random piece of Legendary gear, a Paraversal Haul, or a Treasure Key straight from Starhorse.