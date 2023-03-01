How to get the Outrun emblem, explained.

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, players can show their flair and personality through emblems, which are digital items you can collect to customize the look of your nameplate. And the best part is they come in different styles and themes, so there’s something for everyone.

You can earn or claim emblems in Destiny 2 in various ways, including completing in-game activities, purchasing them from vendors, acquiring them through Bungie promotions, or as free monthly giveaway codes.

One of the latest emblems players can potentially acquire in Destiny 2 Lightfall is the Outrun emblem. So, how do you get the Outrun emblem?

How to get the Outrun emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall, explained

The Outrun emblem is one of the more complicated emblems to acquire in Destiny 2 Lightfall, as it’s tied to a few limited-quantity giveaways. So, the chances of getting this emblem are slim. However, it costs nothing to enter these giveaways, as all you need is a Twitter account.

The first giveaway for the Outrun emblem is hosted by SteelSeries on Twitter.

we have some VERY limited codes to drop right now👀



enter for an OUTRUN Emblem:

💠follow us and @Destinythegame

💠like and RT this tweet

💠be a Destiny fan🏆



glhf 🎧🖱⌨#Destiny2Lightfall pic.twitter.com/x4yWyQM8ER — SteelSeries (@SteelSeries) February 28, 2023

Like most social media giveaways, you must complete a series of steps, like following the company, to enter.

To enter SteelSeries’ Outrun emblem giveaway, you must complete the following:

Follow SteelSeries on Twitter.

Follow Destinythegame on Twitter.

Like and Retweet the giveaway tweet.

Be a Destiny fan.

However, the giveaway’s cut-off time and date are unclear.

In addition to the SteelSeries giveaway, a few content creators have partnered with Bungie to run similar giveaways for the Outrun emblem, including Jarvenis, DemonJoeTV, and WolfGoRawr. They each have individual requirements and giveaway cut-off dates, so be sure to follow their entry instructions.

So, if you enjoy Destiny 2 or collecting emblems, you can enter a few giveaways to win the Outrun emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall.