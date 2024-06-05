How to get the Final Warning Catalyst in Destiny 2

Everyone’s favorite Exotic Strand sidearm has gotten deadier. Final Warning was already strong enough in its own right, but The Final Shape added the Final Warning catalyst to Destiny 2.

Final Warning can reign as an easy choice for Strand builds, especially due to the game’s past focus on monochrome builds. This sidearm doesn’t just work on neon-green builds, however, and that’s doubly true with the addition of Prismatic.

Here’s where to find the Final Warning catalyst in Destiny 2 and what it does.

Final Warning catalyst location in Destiny 2

Better get that Pathfinder going. Image via Bungie

The Final Warning catalyst has a random chance of dropping from “Strikes, Gambit, and the Crucible,” according to its in-game description. Onslaught moved to the Vanguard umbrella with The Final Shape, but it’s unclear if it can drop this catalyst.

Existing Exotics that get a catalyst after their release usually have these items appear as a random drop in playlist activities. This was the case for Thorn’s coveted catalyst, as well as Monte Carlo and Cloudstrike, to name a few. In that case, it’s natural that Final Warning’s catalyst has entered that pool.

What does the Final Warning catalyst do in Destiny 2?

Final Warning’s catalyst grants two effects when hitting marked targets: bonus damage and a chance to refill your magazine, according to API data from Light.gg. Final Warning’s tracking projectiles are one of its signature aspects, paired with its two different firing modes. This strengthens a part of Final Warning that was already strong enough, making this weapon even deadlier.

Though Final Warning’s efficiency has been more than proven with Strand builds, this sidearm can also occupy space within Prismatic. This powerful sidearm can top up the Dark part of your Transcendence gauge, giving you bigger uptime on the subclass’ powerful mode. And with new toys coming up to the Strand sandbox—including one Strand-based Exotic for each class—Final Warning may see more use than ever.

