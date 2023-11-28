How to get the Thorn catalyst in Destiny 2

Exotic catalysts are a great way to enhance the most powerful weapons you can get in Destiny 2. These catalysts arrive in waves, and Thorn’s catalyst is here for players to track down at the start of the Season of the Wish.

Finding this catalyst can take a lot of time, and it will vary for every player in Destiny 2. For those who have been playing the game for a long time, the way to find it is similar to many of the others in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how you can get the Thorn catalyst in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Thorn catalyst in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

The Thorn catalyst can drop by completing Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit playlist matches in Destiny 2. There’s no guaranteed chance for the catalyst to drop, which means you’ll need to work your way playing these matches until you earn it.

The catalyst will appear on your screen after completing any of those activities. When you unlock the catalyst, ensure you have the Thorn exotic on your character, or try finding it inside your vault. You will need to complete a series of requirements before you can add the catalyst to your Thorn, making it even stronger.

How the Thorn catalyst works in Destiny 2

When you get the Thorn catalyst, it unlocks the Refined Soul perk. This perk gives you bonus range and stability while using Thorn. If you deal a final blow or absorb a Remnant, you’ll receive additional increased weapon range and increased mobility and handling for a short time. In Destiny 2, a Remnant is from Thorn’s Mark of the Devourer perk, which creates them whenever you kill with this weapon.

It gives you an excellent chance to make the most of taking out enemies with Thorn and the Remnants it creates. Both are worthwhile for you to make short work of to increase your weapon range and your Guardian’s mobility and handling. In the right moments, this can be truly devastating, especially if you’re trying to use it against other players or trying to complete any of the more difficult activities in Destiny 2.