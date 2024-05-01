Guardians crouch and regenerate after battle in Destiny 2.
How to get the BRAVE title in Destiny 2

Get it while you can.
Destiny 2 Into the Light update put the BRAVE Arsenal in guardians’ hands to shore up their defenses against the Witness, and those who join the fight can earn the BRAVE title as a reward for their valiant efforts.

The BRAVE title is linked to the core of Into the Light, encompassing Onslaught, the new weapons with the update, and the Exotic quests. It has nothing to do with the Godslayer title, available for guardians who conquer the Pantheon raid boss gauntlet.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock the BRAVE Title in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 BRAVE Title: requirements and how to get

Three Guardians square off against Eliksni enemies in Midtown during a match of Onslaught.
Onslaught is definitely on the list. Image via Bungie
  • BRAVE Collector: Complete all BRAVE Arsenal quests
  • Grimoire Gatherer VIII: Collect a Grimoire card about Empress Caiatl
    • The Empress Caiatl Grimoire card is by the Holo-Shaxx holding Blast Furnace.
  • Lord of Reputation: Reach max rank with Lord Shaxx in the Hall of Champions.
  • So Many Waves: Complete 300 waves in Onslaught
  • Breaking the Charge: Defeat all three final bosses in Onslaught.
  • Trying to Budget: Purchase 40 defenses in Onslaught
  • Not on Your Watch: Complete the 50th wave of Onslaught on Normal.
  • BRAVE Weaponmaster: Defeat enemies using BRAVE weapons
  • Triumphant Whisper: Complete the Whisper Exotic mission.
  • TBD: This triumph is invisible, though it likely relates to the Zero Hour mission.

The BRAVE title mostly revolves around Onslaught, the Hall of Champions, and its associated drops. Not everything in the update is required: you can skip the Parade armor set and even the Superblack shader (though if you’ve done all Arcite quests, you may as well max Shaxx and get the palette).

Guardians don’t have to play the content on the higher difficulties to obtain the title, either. As long as you’re fighting off the Witness’ forces, using the new weapons, and completing the Exotic missions, you should be good. This means you can ditch Legend Onslaught and the Legend Exotic missions (though the rewards are still worth it if you can get a group together).

Destiny 2 BRAVE Title stuck at 9/10: Why can’t I get the title?

You can’t get the BRAVE title if you’re stuck at 9/10 because you’re still one triumph short, though the game has hidden the last objective from you. There’s an empty space right next to Triumphant Whisper, where the last triumph will show up. This likely relates to the Zero Hour mission, in the same manner that finishing Whisper is on your checklist.

Despite being two iconic missions in Destiny 2 history, Zero Hour did not release alongside Whisper with Into the Light. The final triumph for the BRAVE title will likely unlock on Zero Hour’s release date, finally letting you claim that title.

Destiny 2 Is the BRAVE Title going away with The Final Shape?

Like other aspects of Into the Light, the BRAVE title will disappear after The Final Shape. Some parts of the update are meant to be available for a short window of time, Making bits of Into the Light a one-off, limited-time event. This also includes the Hall of Champions, Arcite 99-40’s quests, the “Shiny” variants of the BRAVE weapons, and other elements of the update.

