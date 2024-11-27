How to get the Darkest Day emblem in Destiny 2

The Darkest Day emblem is back in Destiny 2 for the first time since 2017, allowing you to pick up and show off one of the rarest emblems in the game, but you only have a couple of days to do that.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Darkest Day emblem and how to get it in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Darkest Day emblem in Destiny 2

Your wallet fades away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Darkest Day emblem in Destiny 2, you must buy a product from the Bungie Store during the 2024 Black Friday sale. The sale lasts from Nov. 26 until Dec. 3, giving you only one week to get this rare emblem.

The 2024 Black Friday is the biggest sale in celebration of Destiny’s 10th anniversary and offers an extra 20 percent off on already discounted items. During the sale, the shipping is also a flat $7.77 rate on all orders within the continental U.S., EU, and U.K.

Keep in mind that the item you buy from the Bungie Store doesn’t have to be a part of the sale as long as you buy it during the mentioned time period. So, if you wanted to pick up that NERF Ace of Spades for some time, now is the perfect time to do it despite it still costing full price.

How to redeem the Darkest Day emblem in Destiny 2

Code length can vary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you add an item to the cart, you should see the Destiny 2 Emblem: Darkest Days item in your cart for $0.00, alongside any other free goodies the item may feature. After placing the order, you should get an email with the emblem code you can redeem on the Bungie website.

To redeem the emblem code:

Go to the Bungie website. Log in with your account. Click on your profile in the top right corner and select Redeem Codes. Enter the code from the email and redeem it.

Once you redeem the code, launch Destiny 2 and look for the emblem in the Collections. Most of the time, all the emblems unlocked through special offers are in the General tab. They may not be at the very end, so make sure to carefully scroll through all the pages.

