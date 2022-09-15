Like other raids released since the Vault of Glass’ debut in Destiny 2 (hailing straight from the original game), King’s Fall boasts its own challenges—and a set of rewards that may just be worth your time.

King’s Fall boasts its own set of Adept weapons (named Harrowed on light.gg, which collects information from the Bungie API), which are available for players who engage with the Master version of the raid. These weapons come with a few advantages (and, since the addition of crafting, disadvantages) over their normal counterpart. When masterworked, Adept weapons gain a minor boost to all stats, and they roll with double perk columns.

Here’s what you need to know to get the Harrowed versions of the King’s Fall weapons.

How to get Adept (Harrowed) weapons in Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid

Adept versions of raid weapons are available by completing one of the encounter challenges, which rotate every week. Each encounter has its own challenge, and players who finish the fight while completing the bonus objective will get extra loot. In the normal version of the raid, this just means they’ll receive another chest with another encounter drop. In the Master version of King’s Fall, however, they’ll receive a Harrowed weapon for their time.

The introductory part doesn’t seem to have a challenge, meaning there are five encounter challenges for players to fulfill:

The Grass Is Always Greener (Totems)

Devious Thievery (Warpriest)

Gaze Amaze (Golgoroth)

Under Construction (Daughters)

Hands Off (Oryx)

These encounters rotate each week and follow the order of the raid, meaning if the Totems challenge is available in a given week, the following week will bring the Warpriest challenge, followed by Golgoroth, then Daughters, then Oryx. After the final challenge, the cycle resets.

Unsurprisingly, since Adept weapons are endgame versions of normal guns, players will have to face the Master version of King’s Fall, which is set 30 Power above the Powerful cap, split between your Power Level and Artifact Power.