How to fix the Voice Chat not working error in Destiny 2

Teamwork makes the dream work in Destiny 2. In most cases, players rely on the voice chat as it allows squad members to stay coordinated. However, when the voice chat in Destiny 2 stops working, you might fail to stay on the same pages as your friends.

Regardless of your headset or microphone, there will come a time when you’ll have voice chat problems. From experience, the worst type of this happens when you don’t realize no one hears you in the voice chat for a long time. That was the case for me in Destiny 2; out of nowhere, I couldn’t hear anyone, and no one could hear me. While some could be quick to identify this problem, I just thought I was getting ignored, and everyone was quiet for a good hour.

When I finally noticed I was dealing with the voice chat not working error in Destiny 2, I quickly fixed it with the following methods.

Fix in-game voice chat in Destiny 2

It’s all quiet now. Image via Bungie

Destiny 2 does a great job of identifying your peripherals, but it might get confused if you have too many devices hooked up to your PC.

1) Disable alternative speakers and recording devices

Turning off your alternative recording devices and speakers will allow Destiny 2 to focus on your primary ones.

Type Control Panel on Windows Search.

Open the Control Panel and click on Hardware and Sound.

Click on Sound.

Manually disable all the unused audio devices on both the Playback and Recording tabs.

Before you leave, right-click on your main devices and choose “Set as Default Communication Device.” Once you disable the alternative sources, launch Destiny 2 again and then try using the voice chat properly.

2) Try out alternative communication solutions

In most cases, the fix above will solve the voice chat not working error in Destiny 2. However, there can still be times when this error will be pretty persistent. When that happens, you can temporarily switch to a third-party app for voice communications since you’ll need to wait for Bungie to release an official fix. When Destiny 2’s servers start going down, services like voice chat might also go down before the whole game bites the dust.