All of the nomenclature of different buffs, debuffs, and power-ups in Destiny 2 can be a bit overwhelming.

With the game’s deep build-crafting, there’s plenty of different things to keep track of when building a subclass in the game. There are Elemental Wells, Warmind Cells, and the almighty Orbs of Power that you can create with certain setups.

Previously, players could generate a ton of Orbs of Power by using a Masterworked weapon. During the year of The Witch Queen, though, Bungie removed that option. Now there are just two clear ways to create Orbs of Power in Destiny 2.

Here’s how to make Orbs of Power of your own as you fight the enemies of humanity.

What are Orbs of Power in Destiny 2?

Orbs of Power are tiny, glowing orbs of light that are created in a couple of different ways while playing Destiny 2’s various activities. When picked up, these orbs generate Super energy, but can also heal you, generate ability energy, and more via the usage of certain armor mods.

How to create Orbs of Power in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

Get kills with your Super

This one is pretty self explanatory. Use your equipped Super ability to kill enemies and generate orbs. You can generate up to seven Orbs of Power with a Super that kills a good amount of enemies, or one very powerful one.

A well-coordinated team of Guardians can string together their Supers by generating orbs to power up their teammates, thus continuing the cycle of using the Super to kill enemies and make orbs over and over again.

Use Siphon armor mods

Screengrab via Bungie

Siphon mods are equipped in the mod slot of the Helmet armor on a Guardian. There are a couple of different kinds of Siphon mods that can be used in a variety of ways to create an Orb of Power:

Harmonic Siphon: Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power.

Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power. Kinetic Siphon: Rapid Kinetic weapon final blows create an Orb of Power.

Rapid Kinetic weapon final blows create an Orb of Power. Void Siphon: Rapid Void weapon final blows create an Orb of Power.

Rapid Void weapon final blows create an Orb of Power. Arc Siphon: Rapid Arc weapon final blows create an Orb of Power.

Rapid Arc weapon final blows create an Orb of Power. Solar Siphon: Rapid Solar weapon final blows create an Orb of Power.

Using these mods along with proper, efficient Super usage could keep a Guardian and their teammates fully powered up with Super abilities throughout any activity.