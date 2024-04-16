How to complete the Climbing the Mountaintop quest in Destiny 2

The Mountaintop is back in Destiny 2. Whether you’re a scarred veteran of the days of the Mountaintop’s dominance or just want to see what the fuss was about, you can unlock your first copy of this grenade launcher by finishing the Climbing the Mountaintop quest from Arcite 99-40.

Like other weapons from the BRAVE Arsenal, the Mountaintop returns with a suite of new traits to choose from. You even get a shiny, curated drop (Lead From Gold/One for All) when you wrap up the quest, which is the start of your hunt for the Mountaintop god roll.

Before you can attune to the Mountaintop, though, you need to wrap up the Climbing the Mountaintop quest, which has straightforward requirements. It may take you a bit of time to cross this quest out of your list, but once you do, you’ll have one of Destiny 2’s most iconic grenade launchers at your disposal.

Here’s what you need to know about Climbing the Mountaintop in Destiny 2.

Climbing the Mountaintop tips and guide in Destiny 2

Climbing the Mountaintop asks players to kill enemies quickly with Breech-loading grenade launchers. In broad terms, this means grenade launchers that use Special ammo. You can do that anywhere, but Onslaught grants you more progress. Alternatively, you can kill Guardians instead of enemies.

Undercurrent also works well, especially if you have Voltshot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We recommend using grenade launchers with high area-of-effect damage—such as Forbearance, Undercurrent, Dead Messenger, or even Salvager’s Salvo. You need rapid kills, so having a weapon that can demolish enemies quickly will make this quest easier. Forbearance gave us better results thanks to the classic Ambitious Assassin/Chain Reaction roll, though, so that’s our pick.

Best locations to complete Climbing the Mountaintop

If you’re leaning toward the PvE components, there are a few locations that work well, especially if you make use of the “anywhere in the system” bit in the quest’s objective. The Shuro Chi checkpoint in the Last Wish raid has been one of the most consistent farming spots in the game, and it won’t fail you for the Climbing the Mountaintop quest either. You can also use the entrance to the Grasp of Avarice dungeon or Altars of Sorrow on the Moon.

These are three of the most common farming spots in Destiny 2, and questions about the best farming locations usually lead to them. In the case of Climbing the Mountaintop (and other BRAVE weapon quests), though, Onslaught grants extra progress, and the latest game mode can be a good choice to get some BRAVE weapons until you unlock Mountaintop.

Your experience will vary deeply in this mode: I got a good deal of progress in Onslaught, but I was lucky to get a team that wasn’t putting in that many kills. Other sources will be more consistent due to the lack of players competing for kills and the Shuro Chi checkpoint will give you a decent amount of progress, though it’ll take you multiple runs to finish this objective.

Going for PvE will be more consistent since it minimizes the variables, especially when it comes to checkpoints like Shuro Chi or Avarice. It’s also likely easier to speedrun thanks to the abundance of enemies in the right spots.

