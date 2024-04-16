What are Breech-Loading grenade launchers in Destiny 2?

Breech-loading grenade launchers have become some of the best weapons for add-clear in Destiny 2 thanks to a few strong contenders. These powerful tools can deal damage to sturdier targets, disorient enemies, or clear rooms with the right rolls.

Because of that, Breech-loading grenade launchers can be a good way to round out your loadout. Grenade launchers don’t often get Anti-Champion mods, but they’re still good tools depending on what you want from your loadout. (We’ll forever miss the combination of Unstoppable Grenade Launcher and Breach and Clear in season 14, though.)

Some quests may ask you to specifically take down enemies using breech-loaded grenade launchers. Arcite 99-40’s BRAVE Arsenal quests, for instance, have that as a requirement for both Mountaintop and Forbearance. Here’s a breakdown of what Breech-loading grenade launchers are, why they’re good, and a few examples of them.

What counts as a Breech-loading grenade launcher in Destiny 2?

As a rule of thumb, a Breech-loading grenade launcher is any grenade launcher that uses Special ammo. They get their name from them only having one round in the magazine at base (Ambitious Assassin shenanigans notwithstanding), and you have to “break” open the barrel to reload them.

Heavy grenade launchers normally carry more than one shot in the magazine, with the exclusion of Exotics such as Parasite and Ex Diris. None of them count as Breech-Loading grenade launchers.

Are Breech-loading grenade launchers good in Destiny 2?

Breech-loaded grenade launchers come in a variety of flavors, and they generally excel at what they do. The scarcity of Anti-Champion mods for them hurts the archetype a bit, but they still have unique strengths to bring to a gunfight.

Wave-Frame launchers bring great crowd control due to their spread, and they get even better with perks such as Ambitious Assassin and Chain Reaction (the staple rolls for Salvager’s Salvo and Forbearance, which were among the most popular weapons in their time.)

One of the most famous grenade launchers in Destiny 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Micro-missile grenade launchers stem from the old perk in the original Mountaintop. As part of a reissue with Into the Light, Bungie converted it into a full-on frame, which can give Lightweight Frames a run for their money thanks to a more predictable trajectory and reduced self-damage.

Lightweight Frames can also offer utility in the form of Disorienting Grenades, which takes enemies out of the fight for a few seconds. We’ve used Disorienting in successful Grandmaster runs over multiple of seasons, so they can be invaluable in higher-end content.

How to complete the Climbing the Mountaintop quest in Destiny 2

Breech-loading grenade launchers are a part of the Climbing the Mountaintop quest from Arcite 99-40, which requires you to get rapid kills or defeat guardians with one of them. Since Onslaught runs grant bonus progress and you can rack up kills easily with these weapons, that may be the most straightforward way to get this quest done.

Here are some of our favorite Breech-loading grenade launchers in Destiny 2, listed in no particular order:

Forbearance

Undercurrent

Tusk of the Boar

Dead Messenger

Salvager’s Salvo

The Mountaintop

Witherhoard

Those grenade launchers should do a good job of getting multikills against the enemies of Onslaught, which should help you make quick work of the Climbing the Mountaintop quest. We recommend Wave-Frames for this, and you can even appeal to Dead Messenger if needed.

Since some maps (like the ever-favorite Midtown) have tight hallways, unloading your favorite breech-loading grenade launcher can get you progress quickly. You can also load up farming spots such as the Shuro Chi checkpoint in the Last Wish raid, the Grasp of Avarice entrance, or high-density areas such as the Moon’s Altars of Sorrow.

