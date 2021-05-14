Here’s when bounties reset in Destiny 2

There’s a lot of stuff to do in Destiny 2 every week and bounties are a small but crucial part of weekly rituals.

You can pick up bounties from several vendors around the Tower, such as Commander Zavala, Lord Shaxx, the Gunsmith, and the Drifter. Bounties task you with doing various things in the game’s different activities, like Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, and more.

Bounties, now more than ever, are a key component in Destiny 2’s gameplay loop. While some bounties are repeatable, they cost a pretty penny. Vendors will have a new set of bounties each day for you to pick up for free for some good XP to help level up.

Here’s when you should head back to your vendor for new bounties in Destiny 2.

When do bounties reset in Destiny 2?

New bounties become available every day at daily reset. The timing of the daily reset, however, is dependent on whether daylight saving time is active.

When daylight saving time is active between March and November, the reset is at 12pm CT. When it’s not active, in the wintertime, usually between November and March, the daily reset is an hour earlier at 11am CT. So if you ran through a series of bounties and want to pick up more, you’ll have to wait until the next day or you can spend 3,000 Glimmer per bounty for the randomly-rolled Additional Bounties.

For bounties themselves, standard ones will expire 24 hours after you first picked it up from a vendor. Weekly bounties will expire exactly seven days after you pick those up. And if you don’t finish it until after the weekly reset on Tuesday, you won’t be able to pick up a new one for that week.

For more information, check out Bungie’s ritual reset guide.