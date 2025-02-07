Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A section of the Sundered Doctrine dungeon that's seemingly used as a storage room. Calcified enemies are visible in the walls, like in Vow of the Disciple.
Image via Bungie
Category:
Destiny 2

Here is the Sundered Doctrine loot table in Destiny 2

All the loot you can get in the Sundered Doctrine.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Feb 7, 2025 02:56 pm

The Sundered Doctrine dungeon is bringing players to a familiar spot: Rhulk’s Pyramid. And yes, while dungeon loot is always an incentive, this dungeon has a particular lore significance. We’re not complaining if we get god-rolled weapons, though.

Recommended Videos

Rhulk was the first example we saw of anything resembling Destiny 2‘s newest race, the Dread, and now his friends are coming back to his old stomping grounds. It’s easy to get lost within the sights of the Vow of the Disciple raid, especially when looking at the vast environments surrounding Rhulk’s boss area. And if, like me, you just knew there had to be some use for the Darkness cityscape around the area, your faith finally paid off—and it only took three years!

The new Sundered Doctrine weapons also show promise, especially thanks to their unique Subjugation origin trait, which has different effects based on what’s on the other side of your crosshairs.

Here’s the Sundered Doctrine loot table in Destiny 2 and what you get from each encounter. Brush up on your Vow of the Disciple glyphs in the loading screen, because you might need it.

Table of contents

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine loot table

This list is partially based on user-sourced data from the raidsecrets subreddit. We’ll update this list once more weapons drop.

Solve the RiddleZoetic LocksetKerrev, the Erased
Unloved (Hand cannon)Boots
Unsworn (Trace rifle)

All Sundered Doctrine weapons in Destiny 2

The Sundered Doctrine dungeon brings four Legendary weapons and an Exotic. The guns take inspiration from the resonance effect in the Darkness Splinters we’ve seen in multiple pieces of content. And if you’re fashion-focused, they shade quite well. Here are the curated rolls on each:

Weapon NameTypeElementFrame/IntrinsicCurated Roll/traits
UnworthyScout rifleArcRapid Fire Frame (260 rpm)Keep Away/Zen Moment
UnlovedHand cannonStrandHeavy Burst FrameHeating Up/Tear
UnvoicedShotgunVoidSlug FrameDestabilizing Rounds/Demoralize
UnswornTrace rifleStrandAdaptive FrameRewind Rounds/Elemental Honing
Finality’s AugerLinear fusion rifle, ExoticSolar
(Heavy slot)		N/AN/A

In addition to flashy perk combinations, the Sundered Doctrine weapons also bring the Subjugation origin trait, one of the most unique we’ve had so far. Its effect varies depending on what you’re shooting: Shots explode on weak targets, but major targets are exhausted and have their damage output reduced. Firing at guardians improves their flinch resistance instead. The definition of “strong” and “weak” is still up in the air, however.

The Finality’s Auger Exotic is the weapon to aim for if you’re lucky (or skilled enough to clear the dungeon on contest mode). It’s a random drop from the final encounter, and you only get one shot at it per class per week.

Its intrinsic lets you hold special reload to fire a turret that targets enemies. While the turret is up, you can mark targets with this weapon, causing your companion to fire more powerful shots at tracked targets. Based on that description, Finality’s Auger could do well in DPS rotations, depending on how much damage its companion deals. Pairing it with other high-powered special weapons like Supremacy or the newly minted Praedyth’s Revenge could be a viable strategy, but this still hinges on some variables.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301, uttering the word "Persona," or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes (whenever that becomes available again).
Link to muckrack.com