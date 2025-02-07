Here is the Sundered Doctrine loot table in Destiny 2

The Sundered Doctrine dungeon is bringing players to a familiar spot: Rhulk’s Pyramid. And yes, while dungeon loot is always an incentive, this dungeon has a particular lore significance. We’re not complaining if we get god-rolled weapons, though.

Recommended Videos

Rhulk was the first example we saw of anything resembling Destiny 2‘s newest race, the Dread, and now his friends are coming back to his old stomping grounds. It’s easy to get lost within the sights of the Vow of the Disciple raid, especially when looking at the vast environments surrounding Rhulk’s boss area. And if, like me, you just knew there had to be some use for the Darkness cityscape around the area, your faith finally paid off—and it only took three years!

The new Sundered Doctrine weapons also show promise, especially thanks to their unique Subjugation origin trait, which has different effects based on what’s on the other side of your crosshairs.

Here’s the Sundered Doctrine loot table in Destiny 2 and what you get from each encounter. Brush up on your Vow of the Disciple glyphs in the loading screen, because you might need it.

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine loot table

You’ve seen the “after”… Screenshot by Dot Esports …But this is the “before” picture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This list is partially based on user-sourced data from the raidsecrets subreddit. We’ll update this list once more weapons drop.

Solve the Riddle Zoetic Lockset Kerrev, the Erased Unloved (Hand cannon) Boots Unsworn (Trace rifle)

All Sundered Doctrine weapons in Destiny 2

Yes, there’s a hand cannon. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Unworthy scout rifle feels worthy of keeping in your vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports Unsworn gets some use out of the trace rifle buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports This slug shotgun seems particularly deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Finality’s Auger Exotic is the biggest prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sundered Doctrine dungeon brings four Legendary weapons and an Exotic. The guns take inspiration from the resonance effect in the Darkness Splinters we’ve seen in multiple pieces of content. And if you’re fashion-focused, they shade quite well. Here are the curated rolls on each:

Weapon Name Type Element Frame/Intrinsic Curated Roll/traits Unworthy Scout rifle Arc Rapid Fire Frame (260 rpm) Keep Away/Zen Moment Unloved Hand cannon Strand Heavy Burst Frame Heating Up/Tear Unvoiced Shotgun Void Slug Frame Destabilizing Rounds/Demoralize Unsworn Trace rifle Strand Adaptive Frame Rewind Rounds/Elemental Honing Finality’s Auger Linear fusion rifle, Exotic Solar

(Heavy slot) N/A N/A

In addition to flashy perk combinations, the Sundered Doctrine weapons also bring the Subjugation origin trait, one of the most unique we’ve had so far. Its effect varies depending on what you’re shooting: Shots explode on weak targets, but major targets are exhausted and have their damage output reduced. Firing at guardians improves their flinch resistance instead. The definition of “strong” and “weak” is still up in the air, however.

The Finality’s Auger Exotic is the weapon to aim for if you’re lucky (or skilled enough to clear the dungeon on contest mode). It’s a random drop from the final encounter, and you only get one shot at it per class per week.

Its intrinsic lets you hold special reload to fire a turret that targets enemies. While the turret is up, you can mark targets with this weapon, causing your companion to fire more powerful shots at tracked targets. Based on that description, Finality’s Auger could do well in DPS rotations, depending on how much damage its companion deals. Pairing it with other high-powered special weapons like Supremacy or the newly minted Praedyth’s Revenge could be a viable strategy, but this still hinges on some variables.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy