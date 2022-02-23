Here are all of the new weapons in Destiny 2’s Season of the Risen

Team up with the Cabal for some sweet loot.

Empress Caiatl and the Cabal are teaming up with Guardians to help bring the fight to Savathûn in Season of the Risen, Destiny 2’s latest seasonal offering.

Launching alongside The Witch Queen expansion, Season of the Risen offers some new playable activities, an updated HELM social space, and plenty of new weapons and gear to grind for, including eight new guns in total.

Screengrab via Bungie

As is usually the case, the new seasonal weapons are tied into the new seasonal activity, which is the PsiOps Battlegrounds activity. They are unlocked via weekly quests and then added into the PsiOps Battlegrounds Vanguard playlist to play via matchmaking.

Here are all of the new weapons in Season of the Risen and how to get them.

All Season of the Risen weapons in Destiny 2

To lock down all of the new guns in Season 16, get familiar with the PsiOps Battlegrounds activities. There are several that will be added throughout the season. Completing them and their associated quests will help you earn materials needed to unlock them in the HELM, as well as earn them as rewards while playing.

Grand Overture

Screengrab via Bungie

Type: Exotic light machine gun

How to get it: Season Pass reward

Dead Messenger

Screengrab via Bungie

Type: Exotic Energy grenade launcher

How to get it: Exotic quest “Vox Obscura”

Sweet Sorrow

Screengrab via Bungie

Type: Legendary Energy auto rifle

How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave

Under Your Skin

Screengrab via Bungie

Type: Legendary Energy bow

How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave

Piece of Mind

Screengrab via Bungie

Type: Legendary Kinetic pulse rifle

How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave

Explosive Personality

Screengrab via Bungie

Type: Legendary energy grenade launcher

How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave

Thoughtless

Screengrab via Bungie

Type: Legendary Energy sniper rifle

How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave



Recurrent Impact

Screengrab via Bungie

Type: Legendary light machine gun

How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave