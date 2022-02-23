Here are all of the new weapons in Destiny 2’s Season of the Risen

Empress Caiatl and the Cabal are teaming up with Guardians to help bring the fight to Savathûn in Season of the Risen, Destiny 2’s latest seasonal offering.
Launching alongside The Witch Queen expansion, Season of the Risen offers some new playable activities, an updated HELM social space, and plenty of new weapons and gear to grind for, including eight new guns in total.
As is usually the case, the new seasonal weapons are tied into the new seasonal activity, which is the PsiOps Battlegrounds activity. They are unlocked via weekly quests and then added into the PsiOps Battlegrounds Vanguard playlist to play via matchmaking.
Here are all of the new weapons in Season of the Risen and how to get them.
All Season of the Risen weapons in Destiny 2
To lock down all of the new guns in Season 16, get familiar with the PsiOps Battlegrounds activities. There are several that will be added throughout the season. Completing them and their associated quests will help you earn materials needed to unlock them in the HELM, as well as earn them as rewards while playing.
Grand Overture
Type: Exotic light machine gun
How to get it: Season Pass reward
Dead Messenger
Type: Exotic Energy grenade launcher
How to get it: Exotic quest “Vox Obscura”
Sweet Sorrow
Type: Legendary Energy auto rifle
How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave
Under Your Skin
Type: Legendary Energy bow
How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave
Piece of Mind
Type: Legendary Kinetic pulse rifle
How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave
Explosive Personality
Type: Legendary energy grenade launcher
How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave
Thoughtless
Type: Legendary Energy sniper rifle
How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave
Recurrent Impact
Type: Legendary light machine gun
How to get it: PsiOps Battlegrounds, decrypted Umbral Engrams in the HELM, craftable via The Enclave