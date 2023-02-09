Everything being vaulted for Destiny 2 Lightfall

It’s that time of year, Guardians. A bunch of content in Destiny 2 is headed to the Destiny Content Vault, or DCV, when the new expansion launches.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is looking special. The Witness is here with a new disciple in Emperor Calus, but that means some older content is being taken out of the game to make room for it.

“Each year older destination and activity content will be cycled out of the game and into the DCV to make room for new experiences for players,” Bungie’s website explains. “The DCV will contain all destinations and activities from both Destiny 1 and Destiny 2, with the potential for vaulted content to return to the game in the future.”

Here’s everything being sent to the DCV in Lightfall on Feb. 28, and thus, no longer playable or acquirable.

Destiny 2 Lightfall vaulted destinations

Image via Bungie

Basically, all of the new selectable Director destinations that were added between The Witch Queen and Lightfall will no longer be accessible, including the fan-favorite haunted version of the Leviathan.

H.E.L.M. Wing for the Crown of Sorrow

H.E.L.M. Wing for the Rasputin Exo Frame

Psisorium

Warmind Launch Facility

Derelict Leviathan

Last City: Eliksni Quarter

Destiny 2 Lightfall vaulted seasonal narratives

Image via Bungie

The playable seasonal storylines, including all weekly story missions and their viewable cutscenes that expand on the game’s lore and move the story forward throughout the year, are being sent to the vault once Lightfall begins.

Season of the Risen

Season of the Haunted

Season of Plunder

Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2 Lightfall vaulted activities

Image via Bungie Inc.

Basically, any of the new seasonal activities added during The Witch Queen’s year of Destiny 2 is being sent to the content vault. This means activities from Season of the Risen, Season of the Haunted, Season of Plunder, and Season of the Seraph are going bye-bye.

If you haven’t been playing along with each season, there’s quite a bit to do and not a lot of time left to do it. So, hustle up, Guardian.

Nightmare Containment

Ketchcrash

Expeditions

Hideouts

• The Brute

• The Sharpshooter

• The Blademasters

• The Beast Tamer

• The Bully

• The Coward

• The Scrapworker

• The Lucent Brood

• Shame

• Reconciliation

• Grief

• Forgiveness

• Rage

• Resolve

Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Operation Missions

• Operation: Diocles

• Operation: Archimedes

• Operation: Son of Saturn

• Operation: Sancus

Destiny 2 Lightfall vaulted Exotic quests

Image via Bungie

Several exotic items are going the way of the Dodo in Lightfall, including some really badass weapons. Make sure to procure Dead Messenger and Revision Zero before you’ll have to pay a hefty price for them at the exotic kiosk in the Tower. A lot of sparrows, ships, and Ghost shells won’t be available anymore, either.

High Alert: Anomaly Detected Reward: Trauermarsch sparrow

Kill the Messenger Reward: Dead Messenger

The Hidden Shape Reward: Revision Zero

Vox Obscura Reward: Ivory Empress sparrow

A Rising Tide Reward: Swashbuckler Ghost Shell

Reach Rank 16 Star Chart and complete all Cryptic Quatrain quests Reward: Charge of Light sparrow

Applied Psychotronics triumph Reward: Sovereign Order ship

Code Breaker triumph Reward: Coalition Ghost shell

#1 Fan triumph Reward: Eidolon Ghost shell

With Full Sails triumph Reward: Generation’s Shadow ship

Severance triumph Reward: Tymbal Lucidae ship

Rebuilding Rasputin triumph Reward: Warsat Ghost shell



Destiny 2 Lightfall vaulted vendors

Image via Bungie

Bye-bye, Spider. We hardly knew you after your return in Season of Plunder. Let’s hope he gets launched into orbit like a Warsat for good measure.