Destiny 2’s Tome of Want is replacing Tonics for you to get the loot you want

Revenant introduced a Tonic system to target specific weapons and rewards throughout the season. That system was far from perfect, and in Episode Heresy, Destiny 2 introduces a more streamlined way to get the loot you want—the Tome of Want.

Recommended Videos

On Jan. 30, Bungie detailed the information about the Tome of Want, which will be available in Destiny 2 in Heresy, and how it works. The Tome of Want gives options to “focus on earning specific weapons, armor, or currencies in addition to general loot drops you’ll earn during gameplay.” Completing Heresy activities accumulates the Essence of Desire to “power up your Tome’s rituals.”

It looks like the Taken version of the Artifact. Image via Bungie

The rituals and Scriptures specify the rewards you can go for, and their progress dictates when you’ll get your next drop. To progress the ritual, you must defeat powerful enemies and complete activities, with more progress awarded for completing Heresy activities.

Tome of Want has upgrades that increase the rewards you can earn from a single ritual. There are also Tome Engravings, an alternative to the Volatile Tonics from Revenant that augment Artifact Perks. However, Tome Engravings activate when a ritual is active instead of having a separate system.

This new system seems more akin to attunement with an element of resource gathering as you collect Essence of Desire by playing the game and then use it to start a ritual (which also activates the Tome Engravings) to focus the gear.

There are several improvements over the Tonic system, with one being that the Tome of Want seemingly lives in your inventory instead of having a physical location. No more endless trips in between activities to craft more Tonics. There’s also only one resource (so far, at least) as opposed to endless Tonic ingredients from Revenant.

One of the main issues with the Revenant Tonics was that they didn’t work properly and didn’t guarantee the reward they were meant for for almost half of the season. While using the Tome of Want to empower Artifact Perks still feels unnecessary (they could just be a part of the base Artifact), as long as we can get the targeted rewards, the grind should be significantly better.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy