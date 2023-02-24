The worst exotic armors for Warlocks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Warlocks have a lot of fun tools to play with, especially when it comes to exotic armors.

Not every armor is going to be a hit. But when it comes to exotics, they should at the very least have some niche usage within one of the game’s many kinds of game modes.

There’s a handful of Destiny 2 Warlock exotics that are in a tough spot. When so many armors are so strong and interesting, there’s bound to be a few losers in the bunch. But that doesn’t mean it has to be this way forever.

Here’s some exotic Warlock armor in Destiny 2 that could use a buff or a slight rework to make them useful or worthwhile.

The worst exotic Warlock armor in Destiny 2

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Actual Grandeur – Provides additional damage resistance during Nova Bomb. Nova Bomb kills grant Super energy.

This relic from Destiny 1 probably should’ve stayed in the original game. The Super energy granted by getting kills with Nova Bomb is not enough to make this worth using, and if overtuned, this could become a serious problem in certain activities. So here it lies, useless when compared to other Void build exotic armors.

Winter’s Guile

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Warlord’s Sigil – Eliminating enemies with melee attacks increases your melee damage.

Winter’s Guile’s perk is fun. But that’s about it. Its usefulness has always been a question mark ever since it was added to the game. It’s cool to slap a bunch of minor enemies with increasing damage dealt, but there’s no reason to ever use this in any serious PvE or PvP builds.

Sanguine Alchemy

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Blood Magic – Weapon kills while standing in any rift pause the rift’s countdown, extending its duration. Further kills maintain and extend the length of the pause.

This chest piece is kind of a meme. It’s fun to mess around with in Crucible when paired with a Well of Radiance to hold down an objective for an obscene amount of time, but other than that, you’re better off using other armors in Solar builds.

Stormdancer’s Brace

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Ascending Amplitude – Each target you defeat with Stormtrance increases the damage you deal with it and refunds Super energy when Stormtrance ends.

The intrinsic perk on this chest piece is pretty cool, but it sort of defeats the purpose of Stormtrance, which is used as an add-clearing Super ability. The increase in damage doesn’t do much, because Arc Warlocks looking to deal more DPS will use Chaos Reach instead.

Rain of Fire

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Soaring Fusilier – Air dodge reloads all of your weapons and improves the airborne effectiveness of Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifles; final blows with these weapons make you radiant. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifles.

Listen. You’re free to play Destiny 2 however you like. But if you’re using Fusion Rifles or Linear Fusion Rifles while in midair, you’re probably playing the game incorrectly.

These boots are meant to fit into a Solar 3.0 build built around the Radiant buff, but there’s just no reason to do that when there are way better Solar builds available.