Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch starts with a bang, featuring Eris Morn’s transformation into a Hive god. But she’s not the witch, Savathûn is, and she’s got keys for you to hunt down.

Naturally, Season of the Witch contains a new consumable item called Witch’s Key. It’s not a key to Savathûn’s heart or even a key to resurrect her, but it’s a key to use on chests to get you sweet loot throughout the season.

Here’s everything to know about the Witch’s Key in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch.

What is a Witch’s Key in Destiny 2?

She’s waiting. Image via Bungie

Witch’s Keys are seasonal keys that are automatically used when you open a chest at the end of a seasonal activity, and they grant you more and better rewards than if you were to open a chest without one.

These keys will grant you multiple legendary weapons from Season of the Witch, offerings for Altars of Summoning, and the chance to earn more Opaque Cards, which are used at the Lectern of Divination.

Where to find Witch’s Keys in Destiny 2

She’s a bit different now. Image via Bungie

There are multiple avenues to earn Witch’s Keys in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch, and we’ve detailed them below.

Seasonal activities

That’s a big deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Witch’s Keys can be rewarded as random drops when finishing runs of Savathûn’s Spire or Altars of Summoning. They can also be found via Opaque Cards at the Lectern of Divination, like this one above for the Vi of Worms card.

Season pass

Earn as you play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are Witch’s Keys to unlock at ranks two, 12, and 52 within the season pass, but they’re a part of the paid track of the pass, so free-to-play players won’t be able to gain access to these without purchasing the full season.

Ritual Table

Make sure to head back here periodically. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second rank-up reward at the Ritual Table, which is accessed through the Hive portal within the H.E.L.M. during Season of the Witch. Play through seasonal activities like Savathûn’s Spire and Altars of Summoning and you will earn XP to rank up your seasonal rank at the table, earning engrams, and rank-up rewards as you go.

Other activity completions

Witch’s Keys also drop as random rewards from other activities in the game, such as chests at the end of a Nightfall Strike, at the end of Gambit or Crucible matches, or even tier three completion of Terminal Overload on Neomuna. These keys have a much lower drop rate than other items, however, so stick to seasonal activities for your best chance at finding more.

