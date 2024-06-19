Destiny 2 players agree Bungie ‘ruined’ new raider experience in The Final Shape

The Final Shape expansion introduced changes to how Power works in Destiny 2, and players believe it negatively affects the experience of players who are just learning the endgame content of the game.

In The Final Shape, Destiny 2 added Activity Power Caps to most activities in the game, including raids and dungeons. These caps indicate your maximum effectiveness in an activity, which means you’re stuck at a set power below enemies and can’t overlevel to make your life easier. On top of that, all Standard difficulty endgame activities now have weekly elemental surges. In a Reddit thread on June 18, players agreed these changes are unnecessary because they make the experience more difficult for new players and raiders.

New raiders, brace yourselves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“With the new changes to raids it is now a hell that idk if I care to do anymore. My average sherpa time on crotas is around an hour, because of the changes it is now 2-3,” one player wrote, describing their teaching experience after the changes.

Destiny 2 players agreed these changes are unwarranted, especially since the majority of the player base barely does endgame content in the first place, and making their experience harder if they do decide to jump into a raid doesn’t make much sense. In theory, the elemental surges should help you deal with the new Activity Power Cap, but not every new raider has a good loadout matching the weekly elemental surge.

The changes contradict Bungie’s attempts to make content more accessible with features like Fireteam Power. Yes, you can jump into the content quicker, but your experience will be more challenging than before.

“They should have left normal raids for ease of entry, and made master raids harder, with adept drops on encounter clear instead of challenge clear. People that want it harder can go to master, and people that want to chill, or bring new players along still can,” another player suggested.

If you’re just jumping into The Final Shape, prepare to face greater challenges than before. MossyMax, who shares damage charts for Destiny 2, highlighted in an X (formerly Twitter) post that all bosses and raid add clear is significantly harder, so bring the best tools you have stashed in your vault.

