Destiny 2: How to complete Encoded Log

There are multiple quests in Destiny 2‘s Episode: Echoes, where you’ll be learning about the many disturbances on Nessus and how it ties into the Vex. One of these quests is called Encoded Log, and Failsafe wants you to track down the source of it.

Recommended Videos

Several disturbances are happening throughout Nessus. The biggest of them are the many earthquakes. With changes like this, it leaves a lot of questions with few answers. A group of Hidden Agents has shared there’s something you can learn at a specific location at Nessus, and it may uncover a larger plot for you to unravel in Destiny 2 if you’re willing to search.

All Encoded Log steps in Destiny 2

How to progress the Encoded Log quest in Destiny 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get this while working alongside Failsafe and playing the Episode Echoes season and quest. Unfortunately for players, when you track the quest, there’s no quest marker to follow. The quest description tells you to go to the Well of Echoes, though. You can find it on Nessus, the northwest are of the map, in The Tangle. You’ll need to drive here or use the Artifact’s Edge landing zone to reduce time. Both are good options.

Follow the path through the Well of Echoes, and you’ll find a Vex teleporter you can run through. On the other side are multiple versions of the changed Vex, with a shielded Minotaur. There are four conduit points you need to destroy scattered throughout the room before the Minotaur’s shield disappears.

Defeat the Shielded Minotaur to proceed through the crack in the Well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the shield is down, you can destroy the Minotaur, and a faint signal will go out. From there, your quest marker should update, directing you to a hole in the ground. Jump down through the hole, leading to an area known as A Hole in the Well. When you reach the bottom, turn around to find a new activity flag. You can now go through the Enigma Protocol. If you’d prefer to leave, interact with the glowing device at the bottom, and it returns you to the Well of Echoes. The Enigma Protocol is a 2005 activity, and it can be tough if you’re not close to this Light Level.

After you complete the Enigma Protocol once while playing Destiny 2, the Encoded Log quest is over, and you can move on to the next activity.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy