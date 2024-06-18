Destiny 2 error code ‘CHICKEN’ takes over, preventing players from logging in for weekly reset

I’m craving chicken tonight. Please go and hide somewhere, Colonel.

Destiny 2 players are being plagued by a “Chicken” error code, making many unable to access the game at all for over two hours now since the game’s weekly Tuesday reset at 12pm CT.

Should’ve fought chickens instead of these guys. Image via Bungie

The “CHICKEN” error code has a few fixes, such as using a wired connection, clearing your cache, and power-cycling your modem, according to Bungie’s website. But this is an issue on the game’s side and Bungie is working to fix it.

“We’re currently investigating sign-on issues after today’s update went out,” Bungie said at 12:44pm CT. “More information will be provided when available.”

Bungie later went on to say that background maintenance for this week’s update has been extended by two hours. That was posted at 1:17pm CT, so it looks like these issues may persist well past 3pm CT before players can log in and experience whatever this week’s content update has to offer.

For those unfamiliar, Bungie (and most game devs) use specific codewords for errors. For Destiny 2, Bungie uses various animals, vegetables, and fruits to describe their error codes to differentiate them from one another. This time, it’s all about the poultry.

Earlier in the day, Bungie posted patch notes for the update that is set to go live whenever servers are available. It includes many fixes for issues that popped up in The Final Shape, which launched on June 4.

Since then, Destiny 2’s first “episode” titled Echoes has carried the story forward with a Vex-centric plot on the moon of Nessus. For now, it appears players will have to wait just a bit longer to see whatever is going on now with Failsafe and the rest of this week’s cast of characters.

