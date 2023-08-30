Destiny 2 Bladed Path: How to attune with the Lost Sectors of Savathûn’s Throne World

Another week in Destiny 2 brings new story beats, and the Bladed Path quest asks you to attune with Hive Runes in Lost Sectors throughout Savathûn’s Throne World, granting you some powers depending on what you choose.

Navigating the Bladed Path can be confusing since you’ll need to find and attune to five Hive Runes located in one of the three Throne World Lost Sectors. You can only do one of those on your character per week, though it’s unclear if switching characters lets you attune to different elements.

You’ll go to different Lost Sectors depending on what attunement you choose, but the process should be similar regardless of choice. You will also eventually get all of them done as the story progresses.

Solar: Metamorphosis (Miasma)

Void: Sepulcher (Florescent Canal)

Arc: Extraction (Quagmire)

You’ll need to find five Hive Runes in each Lost Sector, starting with the one you choose on the first week and evolving to the others as time goes by. We didn’t have any issues while doing the Void attunement, mostly because we farmed Sepulcher to exhaustion over its multiple appearances as Legend Lost Sectors, but attuning in the Metamorphosis Lost Sector can be particularly tricky thanks to a well-hidden rune. Here is what you need to know to attune to all three.

All Void, Solar, and Arc Hive Rune locations in Destiny 2

We picked Void because we really wanted to shoot the Void Crystals from afar in Season of the Witch activities, but we’ll compile the locations of all three of them.

Void: Attune with the Hive Runes in the Sepulcher Lost Sector

Backtrack to the entrance and look for the first symbol between two Hive statues. Head through the door to the next chamber, then turn around and look up. Once you reach the next chamber where the Hive Lightbearer spawns, look to your right to spot this one in a nook in the right part of the room. There’s another Hive Rune in the middle left of the room. The last one is by an enemy spawn point on the left side of the room, opposite the entrance (and just to the left of the Hive Lightbearer).

Start by heading back. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look above the doorway when you get to the next room. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter the room and find this one on the right side. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look to the left to spot this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look a bit more to the left to spot the last one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Solar: Attune with the Hive Runes in the Metamorphosis Lost Sector

As soon as you get inside the Lost Sector, you’ll see a small, spiked barricade. Look on the other side of it for the first Hive Rune. Take the left path to find this one glowing up against a wall. Head toward where the Knight is guarded by Hive crystals and look to the wall on your left to see this one hidden on the other side of the wall. Look across from that wall to see another symbol on a barricade on the ground. Instead of heading through the door, go to the other side of the Lost Sector and the last rune will be on a nearby wall.

The first one is close to the entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look just ahead of the first rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports Arguably the most hidden one. Screenshot by Dot Esports This location is easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports You might miss this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arc: Attune with the Hive Runes in the Extraction Lost Sector

From where you enter, drop down to the left of the Scorn banner and look for this one below a ledge where you were. Then, head straight for a bit and look to your left to spot this one on a nearby wall. Another Hive Rune should be right by the enemy spawn point in the vicinity, also on the left side of the room. Turn around and you’ll find this one on a wall, behind a tree. Cross around to the other side of the room to find this one on a column, slightly to the right of where you were.

Drop down when you see the Scorn banner. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hug the left wall to find another rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports Continue following that wall for another Rune by the enemy spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports This one will be hidden behind a tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports The final is on a pillar on the right side of the room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

