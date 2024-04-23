Cayde-6, Savathun, and the Pale Heart take center stage in new Destiny 2 The Final Shape trailer

Destiny 2‘s much-anticipated next expansion The Final Shape will welcome back more than just our beloved Hunter Vanguard Cayde-6, with an April 22 trailer for the update revealing Hive Goddess Savathûn will be back to guide us through the Pale Heart of the Traveler in search for The Witness.

Keen-eyed Destiny 2 fans spotted the trailer via Sony’s PlayStation YouTube channel in the early evening of April 22. It’s believed the trailer was to be withheld a little longer but—similar to Season of the Haunted’s leaked preview in 2022—Bungie pulled the trigger on its release on official platforms within the hour.

There will be so much for us to explore. Screenshot via Bungie

The trailer, narrated by Nathan Fillion’s Cayde-6, shows off the sprawling biomes that make up the Pale Heart. We knew already the zone would draw inspiration from some of Destiny 2‘s most memorable locations, such as the Tree of Silver Wings from Io and the overgrown architecture of the EDZ—but as Cayde says in the trailer, corruption, blight, and sickness are around every corner.

Interspersed between the lush, green landscape and concrete buildings, telltale signs of Darkness can be seen; structures not unlike those seen in the Pyramid Ships that contain secret passageways. Above it all lies a tower of black smoke and lightning—the supposed location of Destiny 2‘s big bad, The Witness.

We won’t be fighting them alone, however. Alongside the surprise return of Cayde, we also see Savathûn appear in a small montage of clips with House of Light’s Kell Mithrax and Cabal Empress Caiatl. How Savathûn returns and in what capacity isn’t known just yet, but given she played a major part by proxy during the Season of the Witch, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to see her return in The Final Shape.

We also got another look at the Dread, Destiny 2‘s newest faction, as well as a few shots of our guardians embracing the new Prismatic subclass and becoming Transcendent, combining elements of Light and Darkness to demolish all that stand ahead of us.

We’re a little over a month away from The Final Shape‘s arrival and our venture into the Traveler, so there’s plenty of time to gear up via the Into the Light mini-season which runs right up until June 7.

