Cayde-6 returns in teaser for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, full reveal coming this summer

The finale of the Light and Darkness saga has been revealed.

He’s home, Ace.

Cayde-6 is somehow alive and talking to Ikora Rey in a brand new, surprise trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, that just dropped at the PlayStation Showcase 2023.

We're here now.

Wherever here is.



Tune into the Destiny Showcase to learn more.

August 22, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UChwl9Zp97 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 24, 2023

The teaser didn’t show much besides some of the Guardians’ victories over the years as Ikora catches Cayde up on what he’s missed since his untimely death in the Forsaken expansion. But he’s back now. Do we call him Cayde-7?

It appears as though Ikora and Cayde are on the other end of the portal that was taken by The Witness at the end of the Lightfall campaign. But that’s all Guardians will have to chew on for now until later this year.

The other big announcement is that the trailer teased a full reveal for The Final Shape, the last expansion in the Destiny 2 “Light and Darkness Saga,” will be coming later this summer, hosted by Bungie.

The Final Shape: Destiny Showcase will stream on Aug. 22, and the expansion itself will likely release some time in early 2024.

