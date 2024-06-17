Breachlight god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Season of Dawn weapons are back in Destiny 2, and one of the returning weapons is the Breachlight sidearm with a reprised perk pool and a new origin trait.

Breachlight is still a heavy burst sidearm, but now it’s Strand, with a few PvE perks that synergize well with Strand builds. Here’s our pick for the Breachlight god roll in Destiny 2.

Breachlight god roll in Destiny 2

PvE god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk one: Slice

Slice Perk two: Hatchling

Hatchling Masterwork: Range or Reload Speed

Breachlight is primarily a PvE weapon with several perks to choose from. In the third column, there are a lot of options depending on your playstyle. My go-to is Slice for Sever application, but you can also go for Pugilist/Demolitionist depending on your build, or even Threat Detector.

The fourth column also has a decent variety. Hatchling is a great perk for any Strand build, as Threadlings deal solid damage, especially if you have something that empowers them. Alternatively, you can go for Adrenaline Junkie/Swashbuckler to tie in with Pugilist/Demolitionist in the third column.

In PvP, Breachlight just isn’t good. There’s not a single decent PvP perk (apart from Perpetual Motion) on it, and a heavy burst sidearm doesn’t handle well in Crucible. If you need a solid sidearm for PvP, go for something like the Heliocentric QSC that can roll Heal Clip and Kill Clip or Incandescent.

How to get Breachlight in Destiny 2

You can get Breachlight by opening Echo engrams at Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. In the Seasonal Engram Decoding, you can focus the reprised weapon for four engrams and 3,000 Glimmer. These engrams drop mostly from Episode: Echoes activities, so make sure to grind them for new loot.

Apart from Breachlight, you can also get the Patron of Lost Causes scout rifle and Line in the Sand linear fusion rifle from Season of Dawn, with more weapons coming later during the Episode.

