Here are the Veiled Threat god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Full-on Legendary Vex weapons dropped by the Tower in Destiny 2 with the first episode, Echoes, bringing with it Veiled Threat: a Stasis-aligned, 720rpm auto rifle. Finding a god roll (or even a good roll) can be hard, but this auto rifle still has its reasons to shine.

The Vex theme makes it stand out, particularly due to its Vex Mythoclast-like scope. The weapon’s visuals and effects can also make it feel good and it performs well on regular difficulties but suffers quite a bit in higher-end content.

Veiled Threat can do the trick as a Stasis Legendary weapon with primary ammo, but its archetype may not be the best when the power delta takes a bigger toll. If you’re looking for something deadlier, Bold Endings, Psi Hermetic V and Disparity (thanks to the pulse rifle buffs), and even Judgment will do the trick. But if you want something that’s fun to shoot and looks good, Veiled Threat may be a good option, even if you leave it gathering dust in your vault.

Here are our god rolls for Veiled Threat in PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

Veiled Threat PvE god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

There’s quite a lot to get. Image via Bungie

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling or Smallbore

Corkscrew Rifling or Smallbore Mag: Appended Mag or Flared Magwell

Appended Mag or Flared Magwell Third column: Threat Detector or Strategist

Threat Detector or Strategist Fourth column: Headstone, Surrounded, or Desperate Measures

Veiled Threat has a decent perk pool, even if it doesn’t have anything too flashy. The third column is its weak spot due to its arguably forgettable options, but this auto rifle can still be serviceable for PvE. The lack of options such as Overflow or Subsistence, however, leaves an aftertaste of wasted potential.

We opted for Threat Detector on the third column for a few reasons. Veiled Threat doesn’t have that much range, so it may benefit you to play within its 15-meter radius anyway. It can also have some great synergy with Surrounded, encouraging you to play at closer range and making it deadlier to do so. And nothing else feels like a must-have for this weapon, which would be the case it if could roll perks such as Subsistence or Overflow.

Shoot to Loot is very much preference-based, and we’ve been getting more and more fond of it since we got the Khvostov 7G-0X. The bright side of a middling perk pool is picking it on Veiled Threat doesn’t feel as punitive as it would be if it was contending with Subsistence or Overflow, for instance.

If you’re looking for class ability energy, Strategist may work to fill a deficiency in your build (though we would’ve preferred Demolitionist instead). And if that else fails, even Loose Change may work depending on how often you can activate it through elemental debuffs.

The fourth column has a couple of clear-cut winners. Since Veiled Threat is Stasis-based, Headstone is probably one of the best perks it can roll with for builds that use the dark-blue element. For damage, Desperate Measures is an easy, hardly conditional perk to have due to its power and uptime. Surrounded, on the other hand, gives you buffs if you’re within 15 meters of at least three enemies. If you’re picking Surrounded, Threat Detector is pretty much a must.

Veiled Threat feels good to use and performs well in low-end or mid-level content, but it’s easy to see it would feel considerably better if it had access to perks such as Overflow or Subsistence. The same applies to Headstone: not having it can hinder Stasis builds, but not having a damage perk makes this weapon feel a bit weaker in higher difficulties unless you’re buffing yourself appropriately.

It’s close to a Kept Confidence situation, where a weapon seems to have everything going for it except its traits. It doesn’t help that the old reliable Krait (Season of the Risen), which Veiled Threat must contend with, has a better perk pool and outright better base stats on every attribute but airborne efficiency.

Veiled Threat PvP god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Mag: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Third column: Fragile Focus, To the Pain, or Threat Detector

Fragile Focus, To the Pain, or Threat Detector Fourth column: Moving Target or Encore

Veiled Threat encourages you to play at close range in the Crucible, so it can do some damage if you keep that limitation in mind. Fragile Focus gives you some nice extra range until your shield breaks, which gives you a bit more comfort when engaging from farther away. Threat Detector, on the other hand, lets you play to that strength even more.

Our fourth-column picks are Moving Target and Encore, and they’ll also hinge on how you want to play. Moving Target has a constant effect on aim assist while aiming down sights, which makes it more consistent. Encore, on the other hand, has varying effects on range, stability, and aim assist, but you need kills to activate it. Encore pairs well with Fragile Focus for more range, giving you a bit more leeway when engaging opponents far from your range.

