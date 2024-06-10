Bold Endings god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2 offers plenty of weapons with new and returning archetypes, including a new Heavy Burst hand cannon, Bold Endings.

Bold Endings is a Stasis Heavy Burst hand cannon, which makes it the third weapon of this archetype in the entire game (there’s also Warden’s Law and Maahes HC4). What’s even better is this weapon is craftable, allowing you to choose the roll you want and get enhanced perks relatively easily.

Here’s our pick for the Bold Endings god roll for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2, as well as how to get it.

Bold Endings god roll in Destiny 2

It could’ve been so much more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bold Endings PvE god roll

Barell: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk one: Headstone

Headstone Perk two: Golden Tricorn or Desperate Measures

Golden Tricorn or Desperate Measures Masterwork: Reload Speed

Bold Endings PvP god roll

Barell: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Rapid Hit or To the Pain

Rapid Hit or To the Pain Perk two: Moving Target or Eye of the Storm

Moving Target or Eye of the Storm Masterwork: Range

Bold Endings has a few decent perks for you in PvE. In the third column, the gun can roll Headstone, which means you can get double damage perks on it. You can go for something more traditional like Rapid Hit as well, but for most Stasis builds, Headstone is a go-to.

For the fourth column, I recommend going for the Golden Tricorn or Desperate Measures. Dragonfly probably caught your eye, but unfortunately, it doesn’t do much. The elemental explosion from Dragonfly is incredibly small and doesn’t shatter the Stasis crystal, as some might hope.

A heavy burst hand cannon is likely not something everyone will take to PvP, but if you’re feeling it, there are several options to choose from. Rapid Hit is great to give you extra reload speed, or you can go for To the Pain, a new perk in The Final Shape that boosts handling and aim assist when taking damage.

In column four, there are two PvP classics: Moving Target and Eye of the Storm. There’s no better one between the two, so pick whichever suits your playstyle most.

How to get Bold Endings in Destiny 2

Back to the grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bold Endings is The Pale Heart weapon you can get from Pale Heart engrams or by completing the Alone in the Dark quest. Ideally, you want to combine both, as the Pale Heart engrams drop from the Overthrow activity, and you need to do the activity anyway to progress the quest.

At the end of Alone in the Dark, you can choose one of the Pale Heart weapons as a reward, and one of them is Bold Endings. The quest is replayable even after you discover all six Cysts, so keep grinding and hope for that red border (or straight-out god roll) to drop.

