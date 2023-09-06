Kept Confidence god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

It feels good to use, but we can make it feel even better.

Kept Confidence is a 140 RPM hand cannon in Destiny 2, and for some players, that will be enough to make this a weapon in Season of the Witch worth chasing.

However, it only takes one glance at its perk pool for the doubts to slowly start creeping in around just how viable this Destiny hand cannon’s god rolls are in comparison to its competitive counterparts in PvP and PvE.

Fortunately, Kept Confidence has one fundamental quality going for it—it feels incredible to use, regardless of what statistics and optimal perk selection may try to say. For something as foundational to Destiny as the 140 RPM archetype of hand cannon, that means a lot when it comes to both its usage rate and the success it will find in PvP. What’s even luckier with Kept Confidence is that, despite its lackluster perk pool overall, there are still some perfect perk picks to further enhance how smooth the gun feels.

Here are our recommendations on Kept Confidence’s god rolls for both PvP and PvE, as well as the best perks to look out for when farming season 22’s seasonal activities or crafting the gun at The Enclave.

Kept Confidence PvP god roll in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

Become a mighty duelist with this combination of perks. Screenshot via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake or Smallbore

Arrowhead Brake or Smallbore Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds First perk: Killing Wind

Killing Wind Second perk: Eye of the Storm

PvP is where Kept Confidence best shines, and that’s thanks to an easily craftable god roll that comes stocked with all the best utility perks you could ask for on a 140 RPM hand cannon. It’s still no Eyasluna or Fatebringer, but in the right hands with the right roll, Kept Confidence can still duel both to great success.

With Eye of the Storm and Killing Wind active alongside a Range masterwork, Kept Confidence can get a mighty 86 range and 100 handling during a duel. Eye of the Storm will also be improving the weapon’s accuracy under the hood simultaneously, helping to keep your shots on target even as the flinch starts to set in from your opponent’s gunfire.

If you want to work a bit more stability into your build, you can sacrifice Arrowhead Brake for a different barrel like Smallbore. Since Kept Confidence will still be sitting pretty at 100 handling when both Killing Wind and Eye of the Storm are active, you can swap out Arrowhead Brake without sacrificing too much beyond the recoil direction buff. If you still want Kept Confidence to have the 100 recoil direction though, you can always equip Counterbalance Stock in the mod slot.

Alternatives in the third and fourth column are few and far between, but some players might want to take Quickdraw over Killing Wind in the third column if they run into fights primarily with their secondary weapon. Getting the first shot in with a quick swap can often be the difference between victory and defeat, and that’s exactly why Quickdraw has remained a popular—if not a little niche—silver medalist in the menagerie of PvP perks.

Kept Confidence PvE god roll in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

Workshopping a PvE god roll is tough, but not impossible. Screenshot via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Smallbore or Fluted Barrel

Smallbore or Fluted Barrel Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag First perk: Stats For All or Killing Wind

Stats For All or Killing Wind Second perk: Harmony or Multikill Clip

Unfortunately for Kept Confidence’s viability in PvE, there isn’t a lot here to work with when crafting a god roll. The damage-buffing options like Harmony and Multikill Clip in the fourth column aren’t bad by any means, but the lack of current favorites such as Hatchling, Explosive Payload, or even Kill Clip leaves a vacuum that is difficult to fill.

Your best bet is to build something that mimics the god rolls that are possible on other hand cannons, even if the perks you’re doing it with aren’t quite up to the same standards. Stats For All is a reliable utility perk that will provide an impressive amount of stability, handling, range and reload speed in any PvE encounter where shooting three enemies in quick succession is an easy task to accomplish. Seasonal arenas, strikes, and battlegrounds all fit that bill with ease, so you’ll be able to get plenty of use out of it.

Harmony is bound to be a less popular perk to take in comparison to something like Multikill Clip. However, with how much the sandbox has shifted to favor near constant Special and Heavy weapon usage unless you have an Exotic Primary equipped, Harmony is perfect in our opinion. Open an engagement with your Special weapon to thin the crowd, and then swap to Kept Confidence and enjoy the free 20 percent damage bonus that procs off of those kills with your other weapons.

Range is less vital to success in PvE in comparison to PvP, which allows us to get away with not taking Accurized Rounds in the magazine slot. This opens up the opportunity to equip something that improves Kept Confidence’s reload speed and stability—something that the Tactical Mag continues to be perfect for. Players who want to tag on a small amount of additional range can still take Smallbore in the barrel slot, but alternatives like Fluted Barrel and Corkscrew Rifling can present more well-rounded gains to the weapon’s stats overall.

