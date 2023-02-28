All new exotic armors in Destiny 2 Lightfall so far

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s neon-soaked aesthetic is here, and it’s brought some new exotic armors along the way for Guardians to chase down and equip to reap their benefits.

Exotic armors in Destiny 2 are crucial since they are usually the focal point of a Guardian’s build. Whether it’s a helmet, gauntlets, chest armor, or leg armor, picking the right exotic is one of the most important facets of any build.

With Strand now in the mix, Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters will need some exotic armors to accentuate their builds with the new element. Thankfully, Bungie was up to the task.

Here are all of the new exotic armors for each class thus far in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

New exotic Warlock armors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Ballidorse Wrathweavers

Armor type: Gauntlets

Armor perk: Hearts of Ice – Your Winter's Wrath Shockwave deals increased shatter damage. Allies in range of your Shockwave gain an overshield and increased damage with Stasis weapons.

How to get it: Unknown

Shadebinder Warlocks finally have a new toy to play with in these gauntlets, which look to really lean into a fireteam that’s built around the icy element.

Swarmers

Armor type: Leg Armor

Armor perk: Swarmers – Destroying a Tangle spawns a Threadling. Your Threadlings unravel targets that they damage.

How to get it: Unknown

The first exotic armor built around Strand, Swarmers accentuate builds for Threadlings.

New exotic Titan armors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Cadmus Ridge Lancecap

Armor type: Helmet

Armor perk: Lancer's Vigil – Diamond Lances create Stasis Crystals on impact when thrown, with more crystals created by hitting bosses and vehicles. While using a Stasis subclass and behind your rally barricade, rapid precision hits and combatant final blows with a Stasis weapon creates a Diamond Lance near you.

How to get it: Unknown

Diamond Lances have been fun to mess around with, up until now, when they can really become a menace to build your Titan’s Stasis class around.

Abeyant Leap

Armor type: Leg Armor

Armor perk: Puppeteer's Control – Drengr's Lash spawns two additional projectiles, tracks targets more aggressively, and travels farther. Gain Woven Mail when suspending targets.

How to get it: Unknown

The Titan class’ first Strand exotic is pretty strong, allowing them to get some extra armor with Woven Mail.

New exotic Hunter armors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Cyrtarachne’s Facade

Armor type: Helmet

Armor perk: Acrobat's Focus – Gain Woven Mail when activating grapple. Increased flinch resistance while Woven Mail is active.

How to get it: Unknown

The Hunter’s Strand exotic is a helmet that also grants Woven Mail, which is nice for the normally squishy class.

Speedloader Slacks

Armor type: Leg Armor

Armor perk: Tight Fit – Dodging boosts reload speed, handling, and airborne effectiveness for you and nearby allies. While the buff is active, final blows and additional dodges increase the buff strength and refresh the timer. Maxes out at five stacks.

How to get it: Unknown

Speed is the name of the game with these boots, baby. Stick close to your teammates and feel the quickness buff.