Grandmaster Nightfalls are usually the hardest PvE content Destiny 2 players have at their disposal, but completing them gives players access to excellent gear. Grandmaster Nightfall completions award Adept weapons, Ascendant Shards, and even Exotic armor, as well as a chunk of Vanguard reputation and the unique Nightfall memento.

Each season brings six Nightfalls, and each one of them is active for one week at a time. The Grandmaster rotation is no different, following whatever Nightfall and whatever Nightfall weapon are on tap that week. The exception to that rule is players who have already unlocked the catch-up node for Grandmasters, which allows them to take on all Grandmaster Nightfalls as soon as they land. The catch-up node is available after obtaining the Conqueror title.

To dive into a Grandmaster, however, players will have to be at 25 Power above the Powerful cap, with a mix of Pinnacle grinding and Artifact level. Having a higher Power Level won’t help players either, since the game caps you at 25 Power below the level in Grandmasters.

Here are all the Grandmaster Nightfalls in Season of Plunder in Destiny 2—as well as a rough idea of what to expect from them.

All Grandmaster Nightfalls this season in Destiny 2

The Glassway (Europa)

The Lightblade (Savathûn’s Throne World)

Fallen S.A.B.E.R. (Cosmodrome)

The Disgraced (Cosmodrome)

Exodus Crash (Nessus)

The Devil’s Lair (Cosmodrome)

This season’s lineup brings tough contenders in The Glassway and The Lightblade, widely considered two of the hardest Nightfalls in the game. The two have somewhat close-quarters combat in the boss room, with Glassway bringing several Wyverns and Champions, while Lightblade has Alak-Hul firing Hive projectiles with area-of-effect damage that is multiplied by its Arc burn.

Players can catch a break from the hardest ones with Fallen S.A.B.E.R. (which has featured heavily in the Grandmaster rotation since its induction) and The Disgraced, which can both be tricky but aren’t as bad as The Glassway or The Lightblade. The Devil’s Lair can be unforgiving, especially due to its length and enemy density, and Exodus Crash—particularly its boss room—can be complicated if done legitimately.

Regardless of what Grandmaster you’re running, keep in mind how deadly enemies can be at 25 Power above the Guardian, which is the level cap for Grandmasters. Make sure to prepare by bringing the correct mods and shields and using the necessary mods such as Ammo Finders or Scavengers. Also account for each Nightfall’s Burn, which grants you increased damage from and with a certain element. For instance, in a Nightfall with an Arc burn, you’ll receive 50 percent more Arc damage, but deal 25 percent more—a perfect occasion to bring a Stormchaser or an Arc Heavy to make the most out of your damage.