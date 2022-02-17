Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion is bringing players a new destination, weapon crafting, a thorough Void rework, and Glaives—and that’s even before taking into account what’s launching as part of Season of the Risen. This means guardians have plenty of loot to hunt, and Exotic weapons are easily among the most valuable of them.

While Legendary weapon perks will boost some aspects like damage or reload speed, Exotic perks drastically change how weapons function and create a unique identity for each Exotic.

In The Witch Queen, those mechanics take place in several shapes—from a machine gun that shoots a barrage of rockets and a poisonous SMG to a Hive Worm launcher.

Here are all the Exotic weapons in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. We’ll update this list as we find more Exotics.

All Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Name Type Osteo Striga SMG Grand Overture (Season of the Risen) Machine Gun Parasite Grenade Launcher Edge of Action Glaive (Titan) Edge of Intent Glaive (Warlock) Edge of Concurrence Glaive (Hunter)

In addition to the Exotics with their own designated sources, Bungie confirmed some Exotics will be craftable after finding their Patterns. As of launch, this will include the Osteo Striga SMG and the three class-specific Glaives. The main difference, according to an official blog post, is that crafting Exotics is “more about fine-tuning something with a defined identity.” While Legendary crafting will let players vastly alter perk combinations, Exotic crafting will evidently stick to the weapon’s main principles. For the Osteo Striga, for instance, this could mean changing parts so you get more reload speed and stability as opposed to range.