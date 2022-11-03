A new dungeon is coming to Destiny 2 at the start of next season

Amidst a plethora of balance changes announced for Destiny 2‘s subclasses in today’s This Week At Bungie blog, the developer also revealed further details about the second and final dungeon coming during The Witch Queen’s expansion cycle.

With season 19’s launch on the horizon next month, Bungie has revealed that the new dungeon will be thrust into eager players’ hands the very same week. The season will drop on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with the dungeon coming on Dec. 9 at 11am CT.

The developers are remaining tight-lipped when it comes to any further information beyond the dungeon’s release window. With the theme of the season itself still held tightly under wraps, it’s no surprise that its complementary dungeon activity is a similarly secretive affair. The recommended power level for the dungeon has also not been announced, but with seasonal power level increases of only 10 this year, the majority of players will more than likely be dungeon-ready by the time it drops.

If the dungeon released is anything similar to Duality, released earlier this year during the Season of the Haunted, it could tie into the wider seasonal narrative. Just as often, however, it can rock its own unique theme such as the Prophecy or Grasp of Avarice dungeons.

Accessing this year’s dungeons requires a key that is purchased separately from the seasons themselves, available in the Eververse Store for 2000 Silver. Players who bought the deluxe edition of Witch Queen won’t have to worry though, as the dungeon key comes included with the bundle.

Destiny 2‘s season 19 launches on Dec. 6, its plot and activities are still a mystery with a month to go and the Lightfall expansion following directly after in 2023.