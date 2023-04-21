How to get Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2

During your Dead Island 2 adventure, you will find tons of locations and safes which need a key to open, one of which is the Goat Pen house. A few doors in it require Goat Pen Master Keys, and it’s more than worth it to go after them since you’ll get some great loot and a blueprint in return. Grabbing the keys themselves won’t be as hard as you imagine as well.

To find the Goat Pen Master Keys, you will need to begin a side quest called “Creature Comforts.” In this mission, your goal will be to find alcohol and cigars at the Goat Pen house for Curtis Sinclair, one of the characters you’ll likely encounter early in the game. To unlock this quest, you need to finish the “Death of the Party” side quest, where you help Curtis clear his house of zombies, after which he’ll travel to Emma Jaunt’s house.

The cigars, alcohol, a rare blueprint, and other loot will be locked behind a few closed doors in the house, for which you’ll need Goat Pen Master Keys. There’s an easy way to get them, however, and we’ll show you how.

Goat Pen Master Keys location in Dead Island 2

As you approach the master bedroom, where all the stuff is hidden, you’ll realize the doors are closed. Although to get inside, you need to turn right from the door and go through windows, which will take you onto a pool balcony. From there, you’ll see more windows, some of which will take you to the master bedroom.

Be wary, though, since smashing the windows to the master bedroom will activate an alarm, attracting numerous zombies to your location. Once you’ve cleared them, you can pick up the Goat Pen Master Keys from the bedside table. Afterward, you will be able to fully explore the house, grab all the things for Curtis, and some sweet loot as well.

It’s also pivotal to point out that the keys won’t spawn before you start the quest. So, if you really want to explore the house, make sure to save Curtis and start his second mission beforehand.