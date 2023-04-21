How to get Curtis’ safe key in Dead Island 2

Curtis is one of the first characters you encounter in Dead Island 2, and practically the first one to give you a simple side mission. While exploring his house, you’ll likely come across Curtis’ Valuables Safe, but unlocking it takes a bit of hustle.

You will most likely discover Curtis’ house and the character himself once you leave Emma Jaunt’s house for the first time. Your main mission will be to get to Halperin Hotel, but on your way, you’ll hear shots coming from his mansion.

Helping Curtis with his side mission is a walk in the park. You’ll have to take care of a few zombies that’ll attack when Curtis heads downstairs on his mini elevator (it sounds odd, we know). Once you complete the quest, Curtis will join Emma and other survivors at her house and you’ll be able to explore his home, encountering Curtis’ Valuables Safe.

How do you get Curtis’ safe key in Dead Island 2?

Unfortunately, you will have to progress through the main story in Dead Island 2 to lay your hands on Curtis’ safe key. The main and only thing you’ll need to do is to complete the “Plumbing the Depths” main quest, in which you’ll encounter your first Screamer.

Screamers are rare zombies, which pose quite a challenge. After you complete the mission, they’ll start regularly spawning in HELL-A. One of them, called Crystal the Lawyer, will spawn in Curtis’ backyard. Hore importantly, he will also carry Curtis’ Safe Key with him.

So all you have to do after finishing “Plumbing the Depths” main quest is to head back to Curtis’ house, defeat the rare zombie, and get that sweet loot waiting for you.