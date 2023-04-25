Dead Island 2 ending explained

Some games just end on a cliffhanger and leave you hanging, and if you don’t enjoy stories like these, you’d better not finish Dead Island 2.

The newest Dambuster Studios production accumulated tons of players since its release on April 21 selling over one million copies worldwide in the first couple of days after going live. With critical acclaim and many players complementing the gameplay after such a long development cycle, it could be one of the biggest games of the year.

If you’ve already finished Dead Island 2, you probably have an idea that it might get some DLC in the future. The ending raises a lot of questions, and here’s our take on it and what it could mean for the franchise’s future. Please beware of spoilers, which naturally follow.

What does Dead Island 2 ending mean?

In the Dead Island 2 ending, you defeat the final zombie called Reubenator, and after doing so collapse. You wake up shortly after and head for an evacuation helicopter with other characters you met throughout the playthrough, like Emma Jaunt and Sam B. You save the latter and quickly realize Tisha, another major character, is missing, and you decide to stay behind and search for her, with the others flying away.

Afterward, players may finish any remaining side quests, Lost & Found quests, and any other errands or unfinished business. Yet, the main story itself is over, at least for now.

Related: Dead Island’s original developers share message about sequel

So far, the developers haven’t announced any DLC, though it remains an option. With Tisha missing and the main character still left in zombie-infested HELL-A, there’s plenty of room for possible expansions. Moreover, many open-world games like Dead Island 2 have new content added months and years after release, so it’s possible the case will be similar to this one.

Or, perhaps, the devs are leaving the door open for a possible third entry in the Dead Island franchise? For now, no one can tell for certain.