How to complete Fool’s Gold in Dead Island 2

A lot of unique weapons, guns, collectibles, and other items in Dead Island 2 can be unlocked only once you’ve finished a certain main story mission, and the case isn’t different when it comes to the Fool’s Gold Lost & Found side quest.

This quest is started by picking up a note from a Crusher zombie called Dante, which spawns at the Lifeguard Center in Santa Monica Beach in the game. Dante, however, will only spawn if you defeat Butcho the Clown during the Boardwalking Dead quest, and return to Lifeguard Center. Once you’re there, you should see a Crusher called Dante ready for a challenge.

At this point in the story, you must have likely taken down a few Crushers, so we won’t walk you through how to defeat these types of zombies. But here is a guide on how to complete the Fool’s Gold Lost & Found quest in Dead Island 2.

Step-by-step guide how to complete Fool’s Gold Lost & Found quest in Dead Island 2

Once you’ve picked up the first clue from Dante and started the Fool’s Gold Lost & Found quest in Dead Island 2, you’ll need to visit some places in a certain order. In the beginning, go to the Lifeguard Station next where Dante should have spawned, go behind a yellow van, and find Randy’s Locker, where the second clue is located.

Afterward, you need to head to Lugi’s Pizzeria and go to the dead-end alleyway on the left side of it. By the end of it, you’ll find another clue called “Flaws in the plan.”

Then you will have to go to the pier itself and locate Randy’s phone on one of the benches by the sea, in the corner by the lantern. Once you pick it up, you’ll have the code to the Buried Safe, which is the last thing you need to unlock to finish Fool’s Gold Lost & Found quest in Dead Island 2.

Related: All Dead Island 2 legendary weapons and how to get them

The Buried Safe is actually back at the Lifeguard Station, or rather behind the building itself, next to the wired wall. It’s covered in sand, naturally, but if you come close enough, you should easily find it and be able to unlock it.

As a reward, you’ll get a legendary weapon called Blood Rage and a Superior Melee Liquidator Mod, and trust us, it’s definitely worth the hustle.