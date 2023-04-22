How to complete the My Mailman Was a Zombie! Lost and Found quest in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is full of different activities that will reward you with sweet loot, including Lost and Found quests. These are started by picking up random notes in various locations and usually require visiting a few places, in a certain order, to complete. My Mailman Was a Zombie! is no different.

To complete the My Mailman Was a Zombie! Lost and Found quest, you need to visit a few places in Bel-Air, one of the first locations you discover in Dead Island 2. You can’t complete it at the beginning of your journey, however, since you will need to push through the story a bit before the zombie that has the key can you need to complete the quest actually shows up.

Related: Dead Island 2 has a hidden Easter egg poking fun at influencer apologies

When can you start My Mailman Was a Zombie! Lost and Found quest in Dead Island 2?

To unlock My Mailman Was a Zombie! Lost and Found quest, you need to unlock fast travels. This is due to the fact that once you unlock fast travel, you’ll also discover a new type of rare zombie called Slobbers, and Wayne the Mailman, the zombie which you ultimately need to take down, is a Slobber.

How to complete My Mailman Was a Zombie! Lost and Found quest in Dead Island 2

Once you unlock fast travel, go to Bel-Air and head to Alpine Drive nearby Curtis Sinclair’s house. There you’ll find an abandoned mail van, which you will likely have come across before. A weapon cache, which can only be unlocked by the mailman’s key, is next to it. Once you approach the weapon cache, after unlocking fast travel, you’ll find the “Signature Required” journal on the ground next to the van, which starts the quest and gives you a hint on where to go.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need to inspect three packages in Bel-Air. When you approach them, you can interact with them, with your character likely saying a cheesy line about mail. Below is the list of exact package locations you need to visit, though this can be done in any order.

By the front door of the Goat Pen house

By the gate at the cul-de-sac on Glitterati Corner

Next to the garage at Colt Swanson’s house

After you’ve inspected two packages, and arrived at the location of the third, Wayne the Mailman will spawn in the area of that third package (where this is will depend on which location you left to last). As we said, he’s a Slobber, so be careful when fighting him. When you defeat zombified delivery guy, he will drop the keys to the cache near the mailman van, which contains a Raven rifle.