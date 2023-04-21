Dead Island 2 has a hidden Easter egg poking fun at influencer apologies

In a world where everyone has access to a camera and the internet, we are constantly hearing about personalities who have made some form of a mistake. What’s become even more infamous is the typical apology that these celebrities will make to try to mitigate the damage caused by their actions—and it seems like Dead Island 2 isn’t holding back on poking fun at this.

In the Goat Pen house in the southern part of the Bel-Air area, Dead Island 2 players can go into the house and up some stairs into a loft. In it, they’ll find a board with an apology script and some cameras, making it seem like someone was busy filming an apology during the apocalypse. One user on Reddit made notice of the whiteboard, and it seems to be parodying a viral celebrity moment (beware of spoilers).

The script seems to have been written after the apocalypse since it references the evacuation order that took place in Los Angeles. Apparently, whoever was making the apology made light of the epidemic sweeping the city, and their audience wasn’t too happy about it. This is reminiscent of when Vanessa Hudgens went viral in early 2020 for comments on the COVID pandemic that some viewed as insensitive.

Unfortunately, it seems like whoever had intended to read out that apology, and cry on command, was unable to finish the video before the zombies made it into the house. Players can find some zombies in designer clothes around this house, so the person who was making jokes might have actually succumbed to the virus.