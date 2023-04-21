You can have a Dead Island 2-themed funeral now. Yes, really.

Dead Island 2 has been a long time coming, and although many thought it was dead, it has risen once again. The marketing for the game has been exceptional, but one new advert being passed around has surprised a number of players across the world. As it turns out, fans of Dead Island 2 in the U.K. will be able to sign up for a new themed insurance policy that will see their closest celebrating them in Los Angeles, California, should they be at risk of returning from the grave.

A video put out by the DeadHappy insurance company and PR agency PLAION has advertised the Dead Island 2 Deathwish policy rider that guarantees the insured an added value of $8,000. However, it’s not going to be paid out with the rest of the benefit. Instead, it will be used to host an exciting wake for your friends and family after you pass.

Parodying those annoying infomercials we all see, DeadHappy promises the ability to “take control of your afterlife” so you can avoid becoming a shuffling zombie, just waiting to get its brains bashed in to be killed for good. The “no return guarantee” will see you buried in a metal coffin and sealed in cement. The policy also allocates $8,000 to be set aside so that your surviving friends and family can raise a toast to your memory in L.A., the setting of Dead Island 2.

Image by PLAION

The Deathwish program actually includes more than just Dead Island themes, Dead Happy also offers other unique opportunities that you can add to your policy. These include:

Releasing your ashes to the edge of space

Sending someone on a shopping spree

Sending someone on a vacation

Sending an object into Space

Getting your friends to re-live a classic moment

Creating your own Deathwish using custom options

Many of these wishes are dependent on the recipient, as DeadHappy makes clear. The company can’t force anyone to travel if they don’t want to, just express those were your wishes and that the money is reserved for that special Dead Island 2 event. You could also just send your friends on holiday without the theme. You’ll be dead, so no one can tell you what to do.

Many life insurance companies and lawyers in the U.S. will be able to help you set aside part of your life insurance benefit for an event or other special occasion. With the right company and representation, it shouldn’t be hard for anyone to plan their own party in L.A., or anywhere else, for loved ones after their death.