How to get Biohazard Container’s Key in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is littered with keys, and with so many scattered all over the streets of Hell-A, how are you supposed to know where they go? The Biohazard Container’s Key is one of these pesky keyrings that’ll you find throughout your apocalyptic endeavor, and it’ll likely give you a solid blueprint to improve your weapons.

There are a ton of these crates hidden in the various mansions in Dead Island 2. Sometimes you can just spot keys sitting on a table, on the ground, or even on a murderous corpse.

This undead body is where you’re going to find the Biohazard Container’s key. Get your weapons ready.

Where do I find the Biohazard Container’s key in Dead Island 2?

Image via Deep Silver

Firstly, you’ll be heading to the Beverly Hills area. Go to the big white house in the very center of Beverly Hills. As you’re heading into this house you might want to look further up the road. If you’re facing the big gate that lets you into the house, look to your right.

You’ll likely see a zombie munching on some guts further up the road. He’ll be next to the military trucks parked on the right-hand side of the street.

Here’s where you’ll see SGG. Hernandez. He’ll be a higher level than you are so prepare for a fight.

Once you’ve knocked his block off, search for the key sitting on the road. Grab that and head back inside the house. Go to the left-hand side as you enter the house, and look at the red box sitting against the wall on the right side.

Unlock that, and you’ve got yourself a helpful blueprint to improve your weapons.

Most weapons cases have keys hidden in the pockets of nearby zombies. You’ll just have to get your weapons out and get digging to find them.