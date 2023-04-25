How to open the Construction Team’s Safe in Dead Island 2

There are hundreds of different safes, chests, doors, and buildings that are completely locked in Dead Island 2. If you truly want to know what is inside each of the locked objects in Hell-A, then you’re going to have to hunt down dozens and dozens of keys. Some keys in the game are found on shelves, tables, and other set locations. But most of the keys are dropped by named zombies.

If you’re looking to open the Construction Team’s Safe in Dead Island 2, you need to find the Foreman’s keys. And, as luck would have it, the Foreman’s keys are dropped by a named zombie called the Site Foreman. For those of you who are tired of searching around Beverly Hills for a key to open the Construction Team’s Safe in Dead Island 2, read the guide for a full walkthrough on how to loot its contents.

Opening the Construction Team’s Safe in Dead Island 2

The Construction Team’s Safe is located in the unfinished housing project in the southern part of the Beverly Hills level. You likely stumbled upon this safe while following the main story quest, which requires you to locate a woman who might know where Michael Anders has gone. In any case, this particular safe is found on the second floor of the unfinished house inside of a closet that’s on the right side of the main hallway (if you’re coming from the staircase).

To find the Site Foreman and loot the Foreman’s keys to open the safe, you need to wait until the 21st main story quest. You will be in the Venice Beach area when you are assigned this quest which is called “The Search for Truth.” You need to reach this mission to unlock a new, mutated zombie type, which is what the Site Foreman is.

The Site Foreman is a slow-moving, but powerful zombie. | Screengrab via Dambuster Studios

Once you are either on or have completed The Search for Truth, head to Beverly Hills and back to the unfinished construction site in the southern part of the map. Here, you will find the Site Foreman located toward the back of the house inside a partially fenced-in area.

The Site Foreman is a large, mutated zombie that is quite difficult to take down, especially if you are under-leveled. We found that using a ranged weapon, such as the nailgun, and keeping a good distance was the best way to kill the Site Foreman, as getting too close means you could get ensnared by the zombie’s killer ribcage.

Either way, once you have eliminated the Site Foreman, they will drop the Foreman’s keys, which is exactly what you need to unlock the Construction Team’s Safe on the second floor of the house. Inside the safe, you will find the Superior Melee Impactor Mod, which boosts physical damage and force as well as applies the traumatized effect on enemies.