How to change outfits in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2, the zombie action game sequel, offers far more customization than its predecessor, giving players more characters, unique abilities, and cosmetic options, including outfits, than ever before.

With players being able to group up in parties of three for co-op mode, players can select one of six total characters. These characters, or Slayers, each have their own unique abilities and styles. Not only do Jacob, Ryan, Bruno, Dani, Carla, and Amy have inherent strengths and uses, but also have alternate outfits that players can swap between.

If you are looking to switch up your Slayer’s style, then this is what you need to know.

How do I change my outfit in Dead Island 2?

Before players look to change their character’s outfit in Dead Island 2, you must know that you will need to own a ‘character pack’ DLC. Dead Island 2 Deluxe and Gold editions, priced at $89.99 and $74.99, respectively, will currently give players access to the Character Pack One and Pack Two. Unfortunately, those who purchased the base game will not have access to these character packs until they are sold separately later.

Image via Dambuster

Once you have acquired your Character Packs, players can change their chosen Slayer’s outfit in Dead Island 2’s select screen. Character Packs One and Two include the following costumes:

Pack One – Silver Star Jacob, includes the Devil’s Horses weapon

Pack Two – Cyber Slayer Amy, includes the Casimir and Julienne Twin-Blade weapon

Given that only two characters out of six are represented in the currently available character packs, Dead Island 2 players can likely expect more customization releases in the near future. It should be noted that the exclusive weapons included in the Character Packs can be used by any of the playable Slayers.