How to claim Dead Island 2 Twitch drops

You can get a sweet gun in a blink of an eye.

Most new PC games tend to have additional content available once they launch via Twitch drops—and Dead Island 2 is no different. Players who own the game can get an exclusive item by watching content creators broadcast their adventures live on the platform.

Usually, Twitch drops are quite random, giving away items to viewers who own the game and have their accounts linked to the platform. This time around, however, all you need to do is watch one of your favorite streamers enjoying Dead Island 2 for a while, and you’ll be entitled to grab a sweet-looking shotgun for yourself.

So, without further ado, let’s get into details and break down how Twitch drops work in Dead Island 2.

How do you get Dead Island 2 Twitch drops?

First, you’ll need to register to PROS (Prism Ray Online Services), which you can do here. After signing up, head over to Twitch and link your account with PROS. Simply go to Settings, click on Connections, and click “Connect” next to PROS.

Once all this is completed, you can tune in to one of your favorite streamers playing Dead Island 2. You only need to watch them for 20 minutes to get the drop. Twitch drops for the game will be live until May 17.

What items are included in Dead Island 2 Twitch drops?

Image via Dambuster Studios

You can only get one weapon for watching Dead Island 2 on Twitch—Fenrir’s Howl Shotgun. This gun has plenty of beautiful details, including a wolf’s head on the grip.

To get the gun, travel and talk to Dougie, who’s located in Serling Hotel.