How to find Dr. Reed’s lab in The Search for Truth Dead Island 2 quest

Dead Island 2 is an open-world action RPG in which players complete missions and combat hordes of zombies throughout the streets of Los Angeles. Near the end of Dead Island 2, players will face a quest called “The Search for the Truth’ which carries massive implications to the game’s central story and ending.

Unfortunately, many Dead Island 2 players have reported issues actually finding the lab. Instead of an actual pinpointed location, players are only given clues as to where Dr. Reed’s lab could be, making the task significantly more difficult.

Related: Dead Island 2 has a hidden Easter egg poking fun at influencer apologies

If you’re one of the many players in Dead Island 2 stuck trying to find Dr. Reed’s lab in The Search for Truth mission, look no further. This is everything you need to do.

Dr. Reed’s Lab location in Dead Island 2 | The Search for Truth mission guide

Like many other Dead Island 2 players near the tail end of the game, I was confused whenever I was only given a surveillance camera image to find the location of Dr. Reed’s lab. By traveling around the nearby areas and keeping an eye out for security cameras, players can quickly triangulate where the camera footage was likely from. The exact position of the entrance to Dr. Reed’s lab can be seen below.

Image via Dambuster

As players draw closer to this target area, dialog between the two characters will confirm that you are on the right path. Soon after arriving, the metal sheet gate will open and players will need to blast through a massive wave of zombies.

Given that The Search for Truth is near the end of Dead Island 2’s story mode, players should make sure they are outfitted with enough gear and ammunition to survive several difficult fights. Though far from the only mission in Dead Island 2, The Search for Truth can prove to be one of the more difficult.