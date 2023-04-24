Dead Island’s original developers share message about sequel

The original Dead Island was released over a decade ago. The original developer Techland chose not to work on the sequel in lieu of the hit Dying Light and then followed that up with a sequel. While Dead Island went through a few other developers, it ultimately ended up at Dambuster Studios, where it’s stayed until Dead Island 2’s release on April 21. Now, Techland has shown its support for the latest title in the franchise.

The official Dying Light Twitter account put out a tweet on April 21 congratulating the Dead Island 2 team on the game’s release with its own version of fan art of Amy from Dead Island 2 as well as the fearsome Volatile taking a break on the beach in the shade. It’s a simple gesture but one that fans are sure to recognize as the camaraderie between two developers who love the zombie genre.

To the team behind @deadislandgame: congrats on your release! 🫶



We'll be sure to stock up on supplies and board up our windows, just in case your zombies decide to come knocking. But we will definitely enjoy your game! 🧟#DyingLight2 #DeadIsland2 pic.twitter.com/Ugx0iTg1Zp — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 21, 2023

This fan art is a mashup between worlds and it begs the question of what it would look like if Dead Island 2’s fascinating gore system was applied to the different zombie types inside the Dying Light universe. On the other hand, many fans have commented that Dying Light ruined zombie games since players are always looking for the opportunity to climb over buildings and surfaces.

That being said, each game is good in its own right and will likely be referenced in the years to come. As the zombie genre continues to evolve, it will likely do so on the backs of these amazing games that came before.