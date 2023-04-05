Can you play Dead Island 2 on Nintendo Switch?

Buckle up, everybody, it’s zombie season once again since Dead Island 2 premieres on April 21.

Like most games set in a zombie apocalypse, Dead Island 2 throws its players into a vast open-world setting with countless opportunities. You may jump straight into the main story or simply de-route and focus on killing zombies, exploring sunny Los Angeles, and upgrading your character.

In most open-world games like Dead Island 2, there is no formula on how to play the game, especially with the game having the option to cooperate with your friends. Dambuster Studios developers made sure to include that option, which was one of the pivotal elements of the original game from 2011.

Unfortunately, Dead Island 2 doesn’t include the option to co-op with friends who own the game on different platforms. So if you’re aiming to enjoy the ride together alongside some gaming buddies, make sure you all purchase it on the same device.

And, speaking of devices, many new games have also begun releasing on Nintendo Switch, which immediately sparked a discussion about whether Dead Island 2 will be available on it.

Is Dead Island 2 playable on Nintendo Switch?

Sadly, Nintendo Switch users won’t be available to dive into Dead Island 2 as of now since the game is releasing only on Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, and on Xbox Series X|S and One.

Moreover, currently, there are no plans or hints whatsoever that could point to the title being released on Nintendo’s portable device in the nearby future. But, on the other hand, it hasn’t been crossed off by the devs, so it might eventually come in the upcoming years.

Dead Island 2 releases on April 21.